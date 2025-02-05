What is the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas? Details explored ahead of The Takedown: American Aryans on Max 

The Takedown: American Aryans is an upcoming four-part Max original. It will debut on February 6.

Neil Rawles directed and produced this miniseries. Matt Robins and Mike Warner served as executive producers. The miniseries will examine the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas cult, the murders they perpetrated, and their eventual downfall.

The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas is an American white supremacist and Neo-Nazi prison and street gang. As per a report by CNN, the FBI describes this group as a "white-only" prison gang.

Founded in the early 1980s, the Aryan Brotherhood (ABT) is one the largest and one of the most violent major white supremacist prison gangs based in the United States.

The gang has been responsible for numerous murders and several other crimes to date. ABT has a membership of approximately 3500. Most of the members are primarily from Texas. In the 1980’s the group had been alleged to have committed more than 100 murders and 10 kidnappings.

ABT has an organized ranking structure, with five Generals who are given control over individual regions of Texas. Under each General, there are two majors: one oversees prison activities and the other investigates other businesses in the region. Each prison unit is also assigned a unit captain, and under the captain, there is a lieutenant.

The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas is not linked to the Aryan Brotherhood (AB), despite having similar names. As per ADL, AB is the oldest and the most notorious racist prison gang. It started in California in the 1960s. The inmates in Texas asked the Aryan Brotherhood to start a group in Texas however when denied the ABT was formed in Texas in the late 90's.

The Aryan Brotherhood's most common symbol is a shamrock combined with a Swastika. However, the ABT uses a hand symbol consisting of a raised index finger, raised ring finger, and little finger.

The Takedown: American Aryans on Max: Everything we know so far

The four-part docuseries The Takedown: American Aryans, which premieres on Max on February 6, will look at the greatest takedown in Texas's history. The official trailer, released on January 23, 2025, revealed that the docuseries would focus on how the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas was brought down.

The docuseries features ATF Special Agent Rich Boehning, who describes ABT as:

“The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas was the biggest domestic terrorist threat in the United States.”

The trailer of The Takedown: American Aryans depicts how the white supremacists spiraled out of control, committing crimes such as drug trafficking, kidnapping, and assault. As a result, Richard Boehning and his squad were forced to eliminate the group to put an end to the mayhem. The docuseries will also focus on how Boehning's operations helped bring down The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

The synopsis of The Takedown: American Aryans reads:

"Taking viewers inside the cult-like world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas from the late 2000s to the present day; examining an organized crime group built on Nazi ideology and extreme violence operating under the radar in the suburbs of Texas"

It continues:

"The shocking murder of a young woman catapults Boehning and his Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) task force on an odyssey to protect American values against an enemy growing in confidence and power."

The Takedown: American Aryans debuts on February 6 on Max.

