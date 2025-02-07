Where is Richard Boehning now? All about the ATF Special Agent from The Takedown: American Aryans on Max 

Richard Boehning's efforts are at the centre of the four-part docuseries The Takedown: American Aryans on Max, where he revisits the complex and high-risk operation that helped bring down one of Texas' most notorious criminal organizations.

Born in Queens, New York, Boehning relocated to Brentwood, Long Island, at a young age. He pursued wrestling during his school years and later majored in Criminal Justice at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga before joining the U.S. Army in 1987.

After a distinguished career with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Boehning retired in 2022. Since August 2022, he has worked part-time as an Operations Manager at KDI Protective Services and as a Law Enforcement and Crisis Management Planner at Applied Training Solutions, The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025) reported.

Richard Boehning became an ATF Special Agent and led a historic Texas investigation

Richard Boehning played a pivotal role in dismantling the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), a white supremacist organization responsible for violent crimes across the state. With the gang’s criminal activity escalating in the early 2000s, Boehning led a comprehensive investigation that became the largest racketeering case in Texas history.

To effectively combat the organization’s widespread influence, he established an 80-member multi-agency task force, which ultimately led to the conviction of 73 ABT members, The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025) reported. During the investigation, Boehning and his team handled multiple high-profile crimes, including the 2006 murder of Breanna Taylor.

The case marked a turning point, allowing authorities to charge key ABT members such as Dale “Tiger” Jameton, William Chad Williams, and Devanrin Manuel. Later, law enforcement apprehended Steven “Stainless” Walter Cooke and James “Skitz” Sampsell, further weakening the organization’s structure. Through years of effort, Boehning helped remove several violent offenders from the streets, making Texas safer, The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025) noted.

His career at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Richard Boehning earned him several awards, including the ATF Distinguished Service Medal, the FLEOA National Awards for Investigative Excellence and Group Achievement, and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo First Responder of the Year honour.

Reflecting on his career, Boehning expressed gratitude on LinkedIn, acknowledging the personal sacrifices required for law enforcement service and looking forward to spending more time with his family, The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025) reported.

Over the years, he advanced through military ranks, eventually serving as a Colonel/Provost Marshal for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C. After more than two decades in military service, he transitioned into federal law enforcement, ultimately taking on the ATF role that defined much of his career, The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025) detailed.

Richard Boehning has been married for several years and has a son. In April 2024, he appeared on retired DEA Special Agent Niles Gooding’s podcast Reasons We Serve, where he discussed his ATF career, leadership, and RICO investigations while also sharing insights into his personal life.

In July 2024, he celebrated his son’s graduation from the 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, expressing pride in his journey toward becoming an Army officer. “It was truly humbling and inspiring to see another generation of young Americans ready to step up and serve,” he wrote on LinkedIn, The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025) noted.

Now based in Houston, Texas, Richard Boehning continues to live with his family while contributing his expertise to the security and law enforcement sectors.

