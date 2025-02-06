Where is Dale "Tiger" Jameton now? Whereabouts of The Takedown: American Aryans subject, explored

Max's latest true crime series The Takedown: American Aryans, covers the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and some of its prominent members like Dale "Tiger" Jameton. The four-part docuseries sheds significant light on Dale "Tiger" Jameton's various crimes including torture and murder. The series also goes over some of the other members of the Brotherhood, all of whom have a significant rap sheet to their names.

The Takedown: American Aryans premiered on February 6, 2025, on Max, and is currently available for streaming. The synopsis for the series reads:

"A look inside the cult-like world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas from the late 2000s to the present day. Told principally by charismatic federal agent Richard Boehning, the series examines an organized crime group built on Nazi ideology and extreme violence operating under the radar in the suburbs of Texas."

Dale "Tiger" Jameton was arrested after his partner in Breanna Taylor's murder, Devanrin Manuel, confessed to the police that Dale was responsible for torturing and killing her. Though Dale initially claimed that he was the one to dispose of the body and Manuel was behind the murder, he took a plea deal to save his girlfriend, Jennifer McClellan, from the murder charge.

Since then, he has remained incarcerated at the TDCJ Estelle Unit in Huntsville, Texas.

Who is Dale "Tiger" Jameton and what did he do?

Dale Jameton was born to a family who had ties to the Bandidos motorcycle gang. As per reports, both his father and his uncle were prominent members of the gang. Growing up in that environment, Dale did not have a very normal upbringing. He tasted alcohol when he was just six years old and had started doing weed by the time he was 10.

At 13, he was doing cocaine regularly, and soon, the brushes with the law began. He was first reportedly arrested for peddling drugs. He was also charged with multiple robberies. He was even sentenced to serve 90 days in Harris County boot camp.

By the early 2000s, he was convicted of many more crimes. While serving time at Garza West Unit in South Texas, he joined the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and rose through the ranks quite quickly. By the time he got out of prison in 2004, he became a captain in the ABT. He also got the nickname "Tiger."

During his time in the ABT, he was reportedly one of the most violent members. He was arrested several times for drug-related charges after this. Jennifer Lee McClellan bailed him out of prison on July 23, 2006. They soon began a romantic relationship and he moved into her Duvall Drive residence in Mesquite, Texas.

However, a week after he was released, he allegedly murdered Anthony Ormwell Clark, because he was reportedly a "liability" to the gang. The same month, Breanna Taylor, Jason "Trooper" Hankins' girlfriend, was tortured and murdered by Dale "Tiger" Jameton and a few other members.

Breanna Taylor was allegedly tortured, assaulted, and strangled to death by Dale and other fellow members. The torture reportedly took place at Jennifer Lee McClellan's house. Devanrin confessed to the police about Breanna's murder on August 25, 2005, and claimed that Dale had killed her.

Where is Dale "Tiger" Jameton now?

Dale "Tiger" Jameton initially claimed that he disposed of the body, but later took a plea bargain so that Jennifer McClellan would be cleared of the murder charges. He was hence charged with the murders of both Anthony Ormwell Clark and Breanna Taylor. According to reports, he considered Jennifer to be his "common-law wife," and he took the plea deal to show his gratitude to her.

Jennifer McClellan was still sentenced to 20 years in prison. As for Dale Jameton, he was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He remains incarcerated at TDCJ Estelle Unit in Huntsville, Texas.

Max's latest true-crime docuseries, The Takedown: American Aryans, covers this case in more detail. It is currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

