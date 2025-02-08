Common Side Effects: Complete list of characters and their voice actors

Common Side Effects is an American adult animated series that first premiered on February 2, 2025, on Adult Swim. Created by Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely, the show dives into a dark comedic premise involving a groundbreaking, miracle drug.

Originally debuted in June 2024 at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, it was first publicly announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26, 2024. The most recent addition to Adult Swim's calendar, the show's original concept and outstanding voice cast should enthrall viewers.

The plot centers around Marshall Cuso and Frances Applewhite, two high school friends who reconnect and inadvertently discover a drug that could cure all diseases. This breakthrough places them in the crosshairs of Reutical Pharmaceuticals and a conspiracy that ties in with government secrecy.

The show features a cast of quirky, memorable characters, voiced by talented actors including Dave King, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, Martha Kelly, and Mike Judge.

As the story unfolds, Marshall and Frances must navigate the murky waters of pharmaceutical corruption and government cover-ups, all while attempting to get the cure out to the world.

Common Side Effects: Full list of voice cast

Dave King as Marshall Cuso

Common Side Effects voice cast (Image via Instagram/@davekingthing | Adult Swim)

Dave King voices Marshall Cuso, the central protagonist of Common Side Effects. Marshall is a fungal researcher in his 30s who, after reconnecting with his old friend Frances, stumbles upon a mushroom that holds the key to a miracle drug capable of curing all illnesses.

Before Common Side Effects, Dave King was well-known for his writing on hit television shows like English Teacher, The Good Place, and Parks and Recreation. His comedic timing and writing expertise have influenced his portrayal of Marshall, giving the role depth and humor.

Emily Pendergast as Frances Applewhite

Common Side Effects voice cast (Image via Instagram/@ependergast | Adult Swim)

Emily Pendergast voices Frances Applewhite, Marshall’s high school lab partner and the other half of the duo in the series. Although she quickly gets involved in Marshall's discovery, Frances is an assistant to CEO Rick Kruger at Reutical Pharmaceuticals. Her persona counterbalances Marshall's more pessimistic facets by fusing loyalty, intelligence, and an adventurous spirit.

Pendergast is recognized for her notable roles in Veep, Love, and We're Doing Good. Her experience in both comedic and dramatic roles has made her a versatile voice actor, which comes across in her portrayal of Frances.

Joseph Lee Anderson as Agent Copano

Common Side Effects voice cast (Image via Instagram/@officialjosephleeanderson | Adult Swim)

Joseph Lee Anderson voices Agent Copano, one of the DEA agents tasked with investigating Marshall and Frances. Copano is known for his passion for conspiracy theories and is driven by his determination to uncover the truth behind the miraculous drug.

Anderson has acted in several TV shows like MacGruber, Tyler Perry's Divorce in the Black, and Young Rock.

Martha Kelly as Agent Harrington

Voice cast of the series (Image via Instagram/@mkellyatx | Adult Swim)

Martha Kelly takes on the role of Agent Harrington, the pragmatic DEA agent who works alongside Agent Copano. While Harrington may come off as goofy, she is deeply committed to her work and determined to crack the case. Her no-nonsense approach contrasts nicely with Copano’s conspiracy theories, adding layers to their partnership.

Kelly, an Emmy-nominated actress, is recognized for her performances in Euphoria, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Marriage Story. Her exceptional talent and dry sense of humor have garnered her recognition in both film and television. Her ability to strike a balance between humor and gravity is underscored by her portrayal of Agent Harrington.

Mike Judge as Rick Kruger

Voice cast of the series (Image via Instagram/@realmikejudge | Adult Swim)

Mike Judge voices Rick Kruger, the CEO of Reutical Pharmaceuticals and the primary antagonist of Common Side Effects. Kruger is portrayed as incompetent yet ruthless, doing anything to suppress the miraculous cure that Marshall and Frances have discovered.

Creator of Silicon Valley, King of the Hill, and Beavis and Butthead, Judge is widely recognized for his contributions. The entertainment industry has recognized him as a legendary figure due to his contributions to Office Space and Aqua Teen Hunger Force, as well as his legacy in animated series and comedies.

Supporting cast and characters played by actors

The supporting cast of the series includes:

Ben Feldman as Nick – Frances' lazy boyfriend, an avid VR gamer.

Danny Huston as Jonas Backstein – A powerful Reutical board member with deep government ties.

Sydney Poitier as Cecily – A politician backed by Jonas, working to influence the government for Reutical.

Alan Resnick as Zane – Marshall’s psychedelic-loving half-brother who owns a pet store.

Shannon Woodward as Amelia – Appears in a pharmaceutical ad and other minor roles.

Plot of Common Side Effects in detail

Common Side Effects tells the story of two childhood friends, Marshall and Frances, who reconnect years after high school. Marshall, a fungal researcher, and Frances, who now works for a powerful pharmaceutical company, accidentally discover a miraculous drug that can cure every illness.

As they try to make this discovery public, they quickly find themselves amid a conspiracy led by Reutical Pharmaceuticals and supported by government agencies.

As the show goes on, Marshall and Frances’ lives change dramatically. They need to stay away from the DEA and Reutical, as both will go to great lengths to keep the drug hidden.

The series explores topics like corporate greed, government corruption, and the effects of misusing important scientific discoveries. Common Side Effects is full of dark humor, clever observations, and quirky characters, making it an exciting experience for its readers.

