What is Common Side Effects all about? Everything to know about Adult Swim's latest animated comedy

Common Side Effects is the latest animated comedy from Adult Swim, a prominent programming block on Cartoon Network. The series officially premiered on February 2, 2025.

This show can be streamed alongside various networks on Adult Swim's platform. Created by Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely, Common Side Effects has garnered attention for its engaging plot and unique animation style, making it a standout release in 2025's animation scene.

The show follows two high school friends, Marshall and Frances, who reconnect after years apart and stumble upon a remarkable drug. The "blue angel" mushroom can treat almost every illness in humans.

As they dig deeper, they find a huge conspiracy involving Reutical Pharmaceuticals, one of the biggest drug companies, and the government working together to hide information about this life-saving drug. This story is about power, corruption, and the cost of knowing too much.

Everything to know about Adult Swim's latest animated comedy Common Side Effects

Common Side Effects is a mix of animated conspiracy thriller and dark comedy, offering a fresh take on the classic trope of a life-changing drug. The series details what happens when powerful corporations and the government hide the discovery of a magical cure for all diseases.

Marshall Cuso, a regular guy, accidentally finds a mushroom with healing powers in the show. This mushroom can treat colds, gunshot wounds, and death.

As Marshall and his longtime friend Frances Applewhite become involved in a conspiracy, the plot becomes more complex.

As the pair delves into the depths of corporate corruption and government secrecy, they are hunted by influential organizations like the DEA and Reutical Pharmaceuticals. The stakes rise as they attempt to keep the "blue angel" mushroom a secret while pondering the ethical ramifications of making it public. The animated series blends dark humor with high-stakes action to draw viewers into its complex world where nothing is as it seems.

The plot and story of Common Side Effects

The story begins when Marshall discovers a remarkable mushroom, later known as the "blue angel," while exploring the Peruvian Highlands. Surprisingly, this mushroom can alleviate nearly any illness, ranging from minor cuts to severe diseases.

Reutical Pharmaceuticals, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, pursues Marshall as he tests the drug's capabilities. The organization is concentrating on concealing information regarding the drug due to concerns that it could hinder its profitability and have an adverse effect on the global healthcare system.

The stakes escalate when Marshall seeks help from his old friend, Frances, who works for Reutical. As the two try to discover the truth about the "blue angel," they get caught in a risky chase.

Government agencies, drug companies, and even bounty hunters get involved in trying to either stop or control the mushroom's power. At the same time, the world around them starts to fall apart, showing how serious the corruption is.

As Marshall and Frances learn more about the conspiracy, they face strong opponents who will do whatever it takes to stifle the truth.

The program explores corporate greed, the morality of medical advancements, and the ethical quandaries associated with disclosing such harmful information to the public. The conflict between individual benefit and the common good makes for an engaging story that is funny and thought-provoking.

The Cast of Common Side Effects

The cast of Common Side Effects features an array of talented voice actors, each bringing unique depth to their respective characters. At the heart of the series is Marshall Cuso, voiced by Dave King, whose character is both a reluctant hero and an unwitting pawn in a larger conspiracy. His dry humor and determination make him a compelling protagonist as he navigates this dangerous world.

Emily Pendergast voices Frances Applewhite, Marshall's old friend and Reutical Pharmaceuticals employee. Frances is a crucial figure in the series, as she must decide whether to protect her career or risk everything to expose the truth. Her character arc explores themes of loyalty, personal ethics, and the consequences of working within a corrupt system.

Other notable characters include Agents Copano and Harrington, voiced by Joseph Lee Anderson and Martha Kelly, respectively. These two DEA agents are both comedic and serious in pursuing Marshall.

Copano, a conspiracy theorist, adds a layer of absurdity to the plot, while Harrington is pragmatic and often finds herself in chaotic situations. Their dynamic brings a unique flavor to the show as they go from skeptics to participants in the larger conspiracy.

