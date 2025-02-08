How many episodes will there be in Common Side Effects? Release schedule, episode count, and more

Common Side Effects is an animated adult television series that takes a sharp, darkly humoros dive into the world of Big Pharma and government conspiracy. Created by Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, the series is produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, with Judge’s involvement lending his signature comedic style to the production.

Premiering on February 2, 2025, on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block, the show had its first public announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024.

The story is about Marshall Cuso (voiced by Dave King) and Frances Applewhite (voiced by Emily Pendergast). They find a special mushroom from Peru that can heal almost any sickness. The conspiracy about the mushroom makes them flee from both drug companies and the government.

Common Side Effects is expected to have 10 episodes, with five already announced. The first batch of episodes will be released throughout February and into March 2025, with one new episode airing each Sunday. The official schedule for the series shows that the first five episodes are confirmed, and their titles and release dates are known. IMDb and Just Watch show that there are 10 episodes in total. The titles of the last five episodes are not confirmed yet, but the show is expected to finish its season with them in late 2025.

Trending

Release schedule and episode count of Common Side Effects

The release schedule for Common Side Effects is already gaining attention with a specific timeline for its first few episodes. The first two episodes will drop on February 2, 2025, as a back-to-back event.

After that, one new episode will be released every Sunday, followed by a streaming release on Max the next day. Here's the release schedule for the five confirmed episodes:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date 1 Pilot February 2, 2025 2 Lakeshore Limited February 2, 2025 3 Hildy February 9, 2025 4 Dumpsite February 16, 2025 5 Star-Tel-Lite February 23, 2025

As for the remaining five episodes, there is no official release information yet. However, based on the show's IMDb and Just Watch listing, fans can expect them to be released later in the year.

Plot of the TV series

Common Side Effects follows Marshall Cuso, an eccentric and paranoid individual who stumbles upon a life-altering discovery: a mushroom with extraordinary healing properties. This "blue angel" mushroom has the potential to cure any disease, injury, or ailment, making it the most powerful medicinal discovery in history.

Marshall confides in Frances Applewhite, his lab partner from high school who works for Reutical Pharmaceuticals, a significant pharmaceutical company. It quickly becomes clear to Marshall and Frances that making public this ground-breaking discovery is not an easy task.

The government and Reutical Pharmaceuticals are both committed to eradicating any information about the mushroom, which has the potential to upend the multibillion-dollar healthcare sector.

The conspiracy gets more complex as Marshall tries to tell the world about his discovery. Agents Copano and Harrington are assigned by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to pursue him after he becomes their target. In the meantime, Frances struggles with her own moral issues as she must choose between being loyal to Reutical and her friend.

Marshall and Frances set out on an exciting, action-packed quest to uncover the truth about the blue angel mushroom, with government agents and bounty hunters pursuing them. The plot highlights the corrupt connections between big pharma, the government, and international politics by fusing dark humour, conspiracy theories, and timely social commentary.

Also Read: What's new on Max & HBO in February 2025? Watchmen: Chapter II, Elevation, and more

Voice cast list of Common Side Effects

The primary voice cast of the show includes:

Dave King as Marshall Cuso

Emily Pendergast as Frances Applewhite

Joseph Lee Anderson as Agent Copano

Martha Kelly as Agent Harrington

Mike Judge as Rick Kruger

Ben Feldman as Nick

Danny Huston as Jonas Backstein

Sydney Poitier as Cecily

Danny Huston as Jonas Backstein

Read More: What's new on HBO in January 2025? The Pitt, A Different Man, and more

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Common Side Effects and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback