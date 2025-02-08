Common Side Effects episode 3: Release date, where to watch, and more

The first two episodes of Common Side Effects finally premiered on February 2, 2025, and certainly have fans looking forward to the upcoming third outing of the series. So, those who want to tune in next week can do so when the show's third episode, Hildy, premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Going into Common Side Effects episode 3, fans can certainly expect a lot of stuff to happen. With the show dealing with the world of medicine uniquely, fans can expect to see more of Marshall being on the run and trying to preserve the Blue Angel Mushrooms after he realizes that people are coming after him.

Common Side Effects episode 3 release timing explored

As previously mentioned, fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 3 on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. However, the episode will be released at different times in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will be released in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, February 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 3?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 3 on Adult Swim in the United States of America on February 9, 2025. However, those who miss the broadcast can catch the episode the next day when it premieres on Max as well.

However, fans will require a valid subscription to the Max streaming service to watch the show.

Recap of Common Side Effects episodes 1 and 2

The show begins with Marshall being kicked out of a pharmaceutical event and meeting up with his old friend, Frances. He tells her about a new drug that he has discovered that can cure all diseases. While telling her about this, he starts getting stalked by the DEA agents Copano and Harrington. Marshall then explains to Frances where the drug grows and how he found it in Peru.

However, Marshall soon realized that he felt like he was being stalked and escaped the area. On the other hand, Frances discusses the drug with her boss Rick, who is the CEO of Reutical. When Marshall reaches home, he notices that his alarm systems are going off and he soon realizes that the DEA is conducting a raid on him. He then escapes and quickly contacts Frances.

Elsewhere, Connor - a Reutical employee in Peru - meets with a politician named Cecily, whom the company is financing. He tells her about Marshall using the drug on an ill child who gets instantly cured.

While Cecily isn't sure about the story's validity, she gets confronted by Jonas, who happens to be a board member of Reutical. He then hires bounty hunters to kill Marshall as the situation is escalated to the government.

Marshall, who is still on the run, meets Frances. She continues to research the mushroom and goes to Marhshall's house to research it further, but he destroys any evidence of it and eventually destroys his house as well after the DEA raid. Marshall then gets attacked by the bounty hunters and escapes them, and Frances escapes within an inch of her life.

Jonas then gets to know that Marshall has escaped and to ensure that things don't go any further, he shoots Connor in the head, too.

What can fans expect from Common Side Effects episode 3?

Going into Common Side Effects episode 3, fans can expect to see Marshall on the run as he figures out what to do next. Knowing that he has the mushrooms on him certainly paints a huge target on his back. With Reutical now being involved as well, there is certainly going to be a deep conspiracy that's going to continue to be pushed further.

Aside from that, fans can also continue to see the DEA agents question exactly why they are after Marshall as they get further pulled into this mess.

