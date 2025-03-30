Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST. The anime serves as a sequel adaptation to the popular fighting game Guilty Gear -Strive-, developed by Arc System Works and published in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment. It's the seventh main installment in the Guilty Gear series.

Now, the anime adaptation, produced by studio SANZIGEN, will continue the events of Guilty Gear -Strive-. With its debut set for the Spring 2025 season, excitement is building as fans eagerly await further details on streaming information and key updates.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Ky and Dizzy, as seen in the preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

According to the official sites of the series, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 is set to be released on several Japanese TV networks on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The release time of the episode will be earlier for most international fans due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the release day.

The release timings for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, April 5 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 5 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, April 5 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, April 5 1:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, April 5 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 5 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, April 5 9:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 6 12:00 AM

Where to watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1?

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1 is set to debut on multiple television platforms across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST. Following this, it will air on ABC TV on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 2:45 a.m. JST, then on AT-X later that evening at 9 p.m. JST.

A subsequent broadcast will take place on BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11 p.m. JST.

This Spring 2025 anime will also be available on various streaming sites in Japan, starting with d Anime Store, including its Niconico Branch and Prime Video, available half an hour after its TV release.

After that, it will become accessible on ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more, beginning Monday, April 7, 2025, after 11 p.m. JST. International viewers can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, which will provide worldwide streaming access.

A brief synopsis of the anime

Ky and Dizzy's wedding (Image via SANZIGEN)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is an action-themed series set in a world where the once-mighty fields of science and technology have declined, giving way to a new era powered by a new energy source called magic. In this world, humanity created forbidden biological weapons known as Gears, which eventually turned against their creators.

The war for survival, known as the Crusades, ended in humanity’s victory, but humanity’s losses and emotional scars left behind have yet to fully heal, even after several decades.

The story follows Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a half-Gear, as he heads to his parents’ wedding — an unprecedented union that once stood as the ultimate taboo. Their marriage, once unimaginable, only became possible after years of hard-won peace.

As the ceremony receives blessings despite the complexities surrounding it, a mysterious girl who harbors a deep hatred for Gears suddenly appears. The fateful encounter between the child who carries human and Gear blood and the girl who harbors deep disdain for Gears sets the stage for the anime’s journey that will once again shake the world.

What to expect in Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1? (speculative)

Unika, as seen in the preview (Image via SANZIGEN)

In Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode 1, viewers will be introduced to Sin Kiske and his world. As the long-delayed wedding of his parents, the father, Ky, the First King of Illyria, and the half-Gear mother, Dizzy, finally takes place, Sin journeys to Illyria Castle.

As their once-forbidden union between a human and a Gear is celebrated with joy, the episode will introduce a mysterious girl named Unika, whose sudden arrival sets the story in motion.

