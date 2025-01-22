Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime announces April 2025 release date and more with new PV and visual

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime shared a new promotional video and key visual for the series. The short clip reveals the anime's April 5, 2025, debut, additional cast and staff, and international streaming details. In addition, the information regarding the anime's opening theme song has been disclosed.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime serves as an inspiration from the original Guilty Gear video game series, developed by Arc System Work, Capcom, and others. The game was released on PlayStation on May 14, 1988, and its fast-paced action and compelling game mechanics garnered critical acclamation.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime's trailer and visual confirm the April 5, 2025 release date

According to the latest promotional video shared by the official staff, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime will air its episodes every Saturday from 10:30 pm JST, starting April 5, 2025. In addition, the anime will be telecast on ABC TV every Thursday, from 2:45 AM JST, starting April 10, 2025. Moreover, the series will be digitally distributed on d Anime Store in Japan. Crunchyroll will also stream the anime.

Aside from featuring the beloved characters from the franchise, Sol Badguy, and Sin Kiske, the latest promotional video showcases Shin's conflict with a mysterious girl named Yunika. The conflict arises because Sin inherits the Blood of Gear, while Yunika detests them. Besides that, the PV previews the show's opening theme, AXCLUSION by the rock band, ulma sound junction.

According to the ulma sound junction's comment, posted on the anime's official site, the opening theme aggressive nature closely matches the anime's narrative and the characters' emotions. In addition, the official staff has unveiled a key visual for the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime. The illustration features Sol Badguy, Sin Kiske, Unika, Ky Kiske, Dizzy, Elphelt, and other important characters from the original franchise.

Besides the PV and key visual, the official staff has announced new cast members, who are the returning voice actors from the video game. The new cast members are Takeshi Kusao as Ky Kiske, Hiromi Igarashi as Jack-O' Valentine, Kazue Fujita as Dizzy, Manaka Iwami as Bridget, Norio Wakamoto as Johnny, Mayumi Asano as Baiken, and Tetsu Inada as Leo Whitefang.

Unika, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via SANZIGEN)

Junichi Endo voices Vernon- E Groubitz, since the character's original VA, Kiyoyuki Yanada, passed away in November 2021. The show's previously announced cast members are Issei Miyazaki as Sin Kiske, Joji Nakata as Sol Badguy, Tomokazu Sugita as the Narrator, Yui Ishikawa as Unika, Megumi Han as Ramlethal, and Aya Suzaki as Elphelt.

Shigeru Morikawa directs the sci-fi anime at SANZIGEN, with Norimitsu Kaiho as the scriptwriter and supervisor. Seiji Mizushima is enlisted as the associate producer. Fumihiko Ootera has joined the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime's staff as the sound director, while Takuya Chanohara, Joseph Shin, and Yuka Hachimori are the animation character designers.

