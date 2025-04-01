To Be Hero X Episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST. Also known as Tu Bian Yingxiong X, this latest ONA takes place in the same universe as its predecessors, To Be Hero (2016) and To Be Heroine (2018), both created and directed by Li Haoling.

Returning for its third season, To Be Hero X is once again created and directed by Li Haoling and is produced in collaboration with Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream. With the premiere fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release, including streaming options and other key details.

To Be Hero X Episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

To Be Hero X posters (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

According to the official sites of the series, To Be Hero X Episode 1 is set to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The release time of the premiere will be earlier for most international fans due to time zone differences.

The release timings for To Be Hero X Episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, April 5 5:30 PM Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 5 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, April 5 8:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 6 12:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 6 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 6 6:00 AM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 6 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 6 10:00 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X Episode 1?

To Be Hero X Episode 1 is set to premiere on Fuji TV and various other television networks across Japan on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST. In Japan, the Spring 2025 anime will also be available on multiple streaming platforms. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will offer the series starting Monday, April 7, 2025, after 12 PM JST.

Additional platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming it from Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after 12 PM JST. For international audiences, To Be Hero X Episode 1 will be available on Crunchyroll, providing worldwide access outside of Asia.

A brief synopsis of To Be Hero X

X, the protagonist of To Be Hero X (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

To Be Hero X is an original Chinese Donghua blending themes such as superhero, action, and drama, set in a world where a hero’s strength is determined by public trust. People’s faith in individuals grants them superpowers, meaning that anyone can become a hero—as long as they accumulate enough Trust Value. However, losing the public’s trust results in the loss of these special abilities.

In this society, Trust Value is measured as numerical data displayed on each person’s wrist. These values are continuously tracked, influencing a hero’s ranking. Every two years, a tournament is held to determine the top heroes, where their performance directly impacts their Trust Values and overall standings.

The story follows X, the ultimate hero who holds the highest Trust Value and reigns at the top of the rankings. As the dynamics of trust shift unpredictably and heroes navigate a path filled with uncertainty, the series explores X’s journey in this ever-changing world.

To Be Hero X: Cast, staff, and more

To Be Hero X is directed by Li Haoling, the creator of the To Be Hero series, and produced in collaboration with Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream. The original's animation is handled by Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio.

Mamoru Miyano, renowned for voicing iconic roles as Light Yagami (Death Note), Osamu Dazai (Bungou Stray Dogs), and Rintaro Okabe (Steins;Gate), takes on the role of X, the protagonist.

The series also features an impressive voice cast, including Kana Hanazawa(Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri), Inori Minase (Re:Zero’s Rem), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (SAO’ Kirito), Kouki Uchiyama (MHA’s Shigaraki and JJK’s Inumaki), Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro and Tokyo Ghoul’s Kaneki), Yuuichi Nakamura (JJK’s Gojo), among others.

The soundtracks are composed by renowned musicians such as Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others. The opening theme, INERTIA, is by SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] featuring Rei, the ending theme, KONTINUUM, is by SennaRin, and the main theme song, JEOPARDY, is also by Hiroyuki Sawano.

