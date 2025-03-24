This Donghua could give a serious competition to Solo Leveling anime (& it's not To Be Hero X)

The Solo Leveling anime has exerted its status as one of the popular ongoing anime in the modern space. A-1 Pictures, coupled with Chugong's involvement, has presented a stellar piece of animation that continues to wow viewers with each episode. With the anime's final episode set to release very soon, expectations and hype couldn't possibly be higher.

However, there seems to be one challenger who has emerged to stand against the Solo Leveling anime. Not another Manhwa or Manga, this one is a Donghua all the way from China. As many might guess, it isn't even To Be Hero X. The Donghua in question, Super Cube, created by Shuiluo Sheng Sheng, has already dropped its first episode and received an overwhelmingly powerful response.

Solo Leveling anime could face stiff competition from a certain Donghua

The Solo Leveling anime might need to check its rear-view mirrors as something looks to slowly gaining on it. As mentioned above, a certain Donghua which isn't the acclaimed To Be Hero X, has started to shoot up in popularity. Shuiluo Sheng Sheng's Super Cube looks to have taken the anime world by surprise and has only dropped a single episode.

Produced by animation studio Big Firebird Culture, the Donghua has been brought to life in stellar fashion. Its first episode dropped on March 21, 2025, and has received a 9.6/10 rating on IMBD. With 11 more episodes, this looks to be an amazing start for the series. Donghua in general, like Manga and Manhwa, have also started taking off as a genre to tune into.

Viewers have expressed a high degree of appreciation and satisfaction with the series' animation style, action sequences, and the photography element that complements its scenes. All in all, the episode has successfully captured the attention of many across the globe. Considering the start this Donghua is experiencing, retaining it won't be difficult.

Super Cube - The Plot

A visual from Super Cube (Image via Big Firebird Culture)

Shuiluo Sheng Sheng's Super Cube or Chao Neng Lifang centers around protagonist Wang Xiaoxiu. Through an accident, Wang gets his hands on a space system termed as "Superpower Cube" from a multiplex cosmic civilization. As a result, he manifests supernatural abilities. His life takes another turn when the school belle, Shen Yao, his longtime crush expresses her feelings to him.

While fortunate for him, the school delinquent Sun Jun, who also harbors feelings for Shen, feels provoked. As any high schooler would, Wang addresses the situation using his wit and supernatural powers. However, this seems to attract more disaster than good. Shen Yao is kidnapped by a mysterious person and taken to what looks like a world with extraterrestrial beings.

Thus, Wang Xiaoxiu sets off on a journey to rescue the one he holds a deep affection for. But it won't be easy, given that he is battling in a bizarre universe. Wang has been shown to be noble, finding meaning in fairness and justice on the road to evolving into an unmatchable powerhouse.

Final Thoughts

A visual from Super Cube (Image via Big Firebird Culture)

The Solo Leveling anime continues to dominate the anime space in the present, but the surfacing of Super Cube presents a refreshing wave of competition from the Donghua industry. Thanks to its breathtaking animation, compelling plot, and overwhelmingly positive reception, Super Cube has established itself as a formidable competitor.

While the Solo Leveling anime has amassed a huge global fanbase, Super Cube's surge suggests that viewers are accepting the exploration of fresh narratives beyond traditional anime and Manhwa adaptations. As Donghua gains momentum, it will be intriguing to see how well this competition holds. The Solo Leveling anime stands tall on its throne while Super Cube is carving out a legacy.

But all in all, one thing is for sure - the anime and Donghua industries are growing, bringing to fans an even wider array of visually stunning and engaging stories.

