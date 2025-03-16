Fortnite rumor suggests Solo Leveling collaboration in development

According to the latest Fortnite rumor, Epic Games could be planning to collaborate with Solo Leveling. This comes as no surprise since anime collaborations over the years have increased exponentially, with Naruto being the very first, back in Chapter 2 Season 8. Given how popular Solo Leveling is, it stands to reason that Epic Games would want to collaborate with them.

The information regarding this Fortnite rumor was brought to light by @Shpeshal_Nick. This is what they had to say:

"Just got a DM that Solo Leveling is supposed to be coming to Fortnite. Have no idea what that is, I had to Google it. I thought he was telling me levelling of individual characters lol."

The individual in question has accurately predicted numerous collaborations over the years. This includes some major names such as The Witcher and Doom. On that note, here is more on what we could expect to see during the potential Fortnite x Solo Leveling.

Note: The information contained within the article is based on a rumor and should be taken with a very large pinch of salt.

Solo Leveling to be the next anime collaboration, Fortnite rumor states

While details are still very limited, we can assume that the Fortnite x Solo Leveling collaboration will encompass cosmetics such as Outfits, Gliders, Emotes, Wraps, Back Blings, and Pickaxes. As for weapons being featured in Battle Royale/Zero Vuild, that cannot be ruled out, as most anime collaborations have had a dedicated loot pool.

Aside from cosmetics and weapons, we could see Quests as well. As for a working timeline, there is nothing to talk of at this point since this is just a Fortnite rumor for the time being. Until more tangible information is provided by leakers/data-miners, this should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.

For the time being, that is everything we know at the moment. Perhaps we could have more information when the second major update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2 goes live on March 25 or later this season. It all depends on how close we are to the potential collaboration.

