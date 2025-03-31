Black Butler season 5 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 is set to be released on April 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan, according to the anime's official site. The episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channels in selected regions, with English subtitles.

Black Butler season 5 has become one of the highly anticipated sequels to air this Spring 2025 season, largely because it's covering the Emerald Witch Arc—one of the critically acclaimed arcs from Yana Toboso's original manga series. The season will see Ciel and Sebastian head to Germany to uncover the truth behind strange deaths.

Black Butler season 5 episode 1 release date and time

As per the anime's official website, Black Butler season 5 episode 1 will be released on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Japanese television. However, due to the differences in the time zones, the episode will be available at varying timings in other regions.

Below are the release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 1, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 7:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 9:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 10:30 am Brazil Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 8 pm Philippine Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 10:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 12 am

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 1?

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

Interested anime fans in Japan can watch the television premiere of the series on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, Tochigi TV, and later on MBS and AT-X networks. The episode will also be available on d Anime Store, DMM TV, U-Next, and other streaming services in Japan.

On the other hand, anime enthusiasts from North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia can watch Black Butler season 5 episode 1 on Crunchyroll.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans from selected countries in Southeast Asian regions can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A short recap of Black Butler season 4

A key visual from the Public School Arc (Image via CloverWorks)

In the previous season, Ciel Phantomhive enrolled in the Weston College, one of the prestigious public schools in Britain, to investigate the mysterious disappearances of Derrick Arden and some other students at the behest of the Queen. With him was Michaelis Sebastian, who joined the public school as a teacher.

Ciel realized that he had to meet the school's Headmaster to unearth the truth about Derrick's disappearance. However, only the Four Prefects were allowed to frequently contact the Headmaster. Eventually, Ciel gained the Four Prefects' trust and discovered the grave truth. It was revealed that the Four Prefects had killed Derrick and his friends since they had gone against the school's prestigious rules and bullied other students.

Eventually, they contacted the Aurora society to cover up the deaths and had Undertaker, one of the former acquaintances of the Phantomhive family, to pose as the Headmaster. Ciel and Sebastian's mission concluded once the Four Prefects were exiled from the school they loved so dearly.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 1?

Sebastian and Wolfram in the preview image of the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the official synopsis posted on the anime's website, Black Butler season 5 episode 1 is titled His Butler, On Board. The episode will show Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis receiving a letter from the Queen to investigate eerie deaths occurring in Germany.

As such, the duo will head to Germany with the Phantomhive Family servants. After making some enquiries, Sebastian will find out that those mysterious deaths are due to the "Witch's Curse" in the Werewolf Forest. To investigate further, the party will venture deep into the forest and find a village where only women live.

Moreover, the group will meet Sieglinde Sullivan, a young Liege Lord of the village. As such, Black Butler season 5 episode 1 will introduce the main cast and dive into the action. The episode will also show Sieglinde and her butler, Wolfram Gelzer.

