From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman premieres worldwide on April 5-6, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This anticipated fantasy anime follows Beryl Gardinant, an aging sword instructor whose peaceful village life is disrupted when he is unexpectedly appointed as a special instructor for the prestigious Liberion Order of knights.

The anime adaptation of Shigeru Sagazaki's light novel series has sparked excitement among fantasy enthusiasts and anime fans alike, offering an innovative interpretation of classic martial arts adventure narratives.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 1 release date and time

The first episode of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from April 6 at 12 AM (JST). This worldwide premiere serves as a thrilling milestone for anime enthusiasts, allowing fans across various time zones to watch the series at the same moment.

The synchronized release strategy delivers simultaneous access to the anime’s first episode to viewers worldwide without geographical constraints. In other parts of the world, the release time may vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 05, 2025 08:00 am Eastern Time Saturday April 05, 2025 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday April 05, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday April 05, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 05, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday April 05, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 06, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 06, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman?

A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime featuring the main character (Image via Hayabusa Film and Passione)

Amazon Prime Video has secured exclusive global streaming rights for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, making it the definitive platform for fans to watch the series.

Subscribers can enjoy the anime in high-quality streaming, along with potential additional features. The exclusive deal highlights Amazon's continued investment in diverse international content, particularly in the anime genre.

Plot summary: From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

The anime follows Beryl Gardinant, a self-described "humble old man" and sword instructor whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is appointed as a special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order. Beryl's humble existence in a rural village dojo shifts dramatically due to a visit from an old student presenting news about his new prestigious position.

Beryl experiences a personal journey characterized by both doubt and deep reflection. Despite having trained numerous students who have gone on to become elite knights, an ace wizard, and a renowned adventurer, he questions the necessity of his involvement.

A still from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime featuring the main characters (Image via Hayabusa Film and Passione)

The accomplished former students of his aging mentor appear to look for something deeper than their past lessons—a mystery that drives the main storyline. The series aims to examine the role of mentorship while highlighting individual development and how teachings continue to influence others over time.

During his journey to the capital city, Beryl reconnects with past students while facing new challenges and adjusting to his surprise role in order to discover the reasons behind his appointment. The story combines fantasy adventure elements with character-focused storytelling to provide a detailed examination of wisdom and personal development alongside the concept of legacy.

What to expect from From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 1? (Speculative)

The first episode is likely to focus on establishing Beryl's background and his initial reluctance to take on his new role. Viewers can expect a rich introduction to his character—a seasoned sword instructor who has lived a modest, unassuming life in a rural setting.

The episode may highlight his initial interactions with former students, revealing the deep respect and complex dynamics between the aging mentor and his now-accomplished proteges.

Fans can expect a blend of introspective moments and hints of the broader adventure to come. The premiere will likely set up the central mysteries: Why have his former students sought him out? What unique skills or wisdom does Beryl possess that makes him crucial to their current endeavors? Narrative hooks will emerge from these questions to engage viewers with the story's progression.

