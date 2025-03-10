10 anime swordsman who could master an Enchanted Blade from Kagurabachi

To be an anime swordsman is to be the center of attraction. What makes being an anime swordsman so attractive is the combination of skill, discipline, and power. The sword is not an easy weapon to use and every anime highlights that fact.

In Demon Slayer, viewers see the Tsuguko and Hashira go on long training arcs to master their abilities. Even in an anime like Solo Leveling where power can’t grow or improve, S Rank Hunter, Chae Hae In, who is brilliant at the sword, couldn’t beat a D Ranked Hunter at Kendo.

Various series have put the anime swordsman as the center of its entire story. The likes of Ruruoni Kenshin and Afro Samurai are famous for this. When it comes to new anime and manga, no series employs an anime swordsman like Kagburachi.

The plot of Kagburachi revolves around the powerful weapons called the enchanted blades. These weapons boost the spirit energy present in every individual and give the user special abilities.

Kagburachi’s unique power system favors the swordsman, and it has led anime enthusiasts to ask which swordsman from anime can wield an enchanted blade. Here are ten anime swordsmen who can wield an enchanted blade.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion, and this list is unranked.

10 Anime Swordsman who can master an enchanted blade in Kagburachi

1) Killerbee (Naruto)

Killerbee in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Killerbee is an anime swordsman built for the Cloud Gouger, one of the enchanted blades in Kagburachi. Apart from the fact he controls lightning naturally, Killerbee uses the sword in an unorthodox manner. He is so nimble and at the same time, strong; Killerbee with an enchanted blade would be overpowered.

2) Guts (Berserk)

The secret to Guts's strength is his indomitable will (Image via Liden Films)

Guts bears so many similarities to Chihiro, the protagonist of Kagburachi, they are two characters whose strength lies in their indomitable wills. While Guts doesn’t have the skill of the average anime swordsman, he makes up for it with his strength and stamina. The Enten is the perfect enchanted blade for Guts to use.

3) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi is humanity's strongest soldier in Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studios)

When it comes to skill and willpower, no anime swordsman embodies these two qualities like Levi Ackerman. Levi comes from a world where humans face massive monsters called Titans, and due to these monsters' overwhelming power, a lot of casualties happen.

However, throughout Attack on Titan’s runtime, Levi never looks like he is losing. Levi is another anime swordsman on this list who would overpower the Enten.

4) Clare (Claymore)

Clare is the strongest character in Claymore (Image via Madhouse Studios)

This is an anime swordsman who is actually a swordswoman. She is one of the most proficient sword-wielders in anime/manga. What makes Clare a remarkable swordsman is her Yoma blood. Her Yoma blood enhances her physical abilities like her strength, speed, and stamina. Clare also has an indomitable will and this can be seen with her various other Claymores in the story.

5) Zoro (One Piece)

Zoro is the prominent anime swordsman in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro is one of the finest anime swordsmen and this is due to his never-ending drive to improve on himself. Zoro starts One Piece as an average swordsman with more losses than wins, but he grows from each loss and becomes strong enough to face off against legendary pirates. Zoro has never used an enhanced sword in One Piece, but the Tobimune will be an excellent addition to his swords.

6) Dracule Mihawk (One Piece)

Mihawk is at Yonko level in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

While many One Piece fans prefer Zoro for obvious reasons, Mihawk is the strongest swordsman in the entire series. In a world filled with so many Devil Fruit users, Mihawk was so strong that he once held the title, Warlord of the Sea, without any Devil Fruit.

Mihawk is another anime swordsman on this list that the Tobimune will fit. The Tobimune in the hands of Mihawk will be overkill as he would just use the Crow ability and Haki to take out any opponent.

7) Atomic Samurai (One Punch Man)

Atomic Samurai in the manga of One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

There is a reason Atomic Samurai was once the fourth-placed hero in the entire One Punch Man; unlike King, who got there with luck, Atomic Samurai deserves his spot. What makes Atomic Samurai exceptional is what he can do with a sword; the hero is capable of making slashes at close to a cellular level. His signature move, the Atomic Slash, is capable of doling out over 100 slashes within a second.

The perfect sword from Kagburachi for Atomic Samurai will be the Enten. If Atomic Samurai uses the Kuro alongside his signature, there will be no opponent that will be able to parry the move.

8) Yoruichi (Demon Slayer)

Yoruichi embodies what it means to be an anime swordsman (Image via Ufotable)

When it comes to natural talents, anime enthusiasts will be hard-pressed to find a character from any anime/manga with as much talent as Yoruichi. The only person that comes close is Sasaki Kojiro, and even Kojiro is limited due to the world he inhabits.

Yoruichi is a prodigy but he doesn’t rest on his laurels, he constantly seeks self-improvement. He is also the innovator of the breathing styles that make the demon slayers stronger than regular human beings. No sword from Kagburachi will fit Yoruichi more than Enten as he can use the Kuro Chigiri to launch devastating attacks.

9) Kokushibo (Demon Slayer)

Kokushibo defies death in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Kokushibo is one of Demon Slayer’s strongest characters and one of the few characters to resist death itself. While Kokushibo is not as powerful as his brother, Yoruichi; his abilities are high enough to match up to Muzan, Demon Slayer’s antagonist.

His enhanced healing and physical abilities make him nearly unbeatable, and if that is paired with the Cloud Gouger, it will make him the strongest anime swordsman.

10) Thors (Vinland Saga)

Thors is the most natural anime swordsman on this list (Image via Wit Studio)

While Thors is known for his anti-pacifist philosophy, he is one of the most remarkable swordsmen in anime. The only reason Thors is not rated as an anime swordsman is due to the world he inhabits. Thors exists in a world without supernatural abilities.

Despite this constraint, he dwarfs every single person he faces in the entire series. The perfect enchanted blade for Thors will be the Tobimune, as he can take advantage of the extrasensory perception that the sword adds.

Final thoughts

The world of Kagburachi has yet to show that there are any requirements on who can use an enchanted blade. All it says is that the blade works with spirit energy, and according to Kagburachi’s world, everyone has spirit energy. This means that every anime swordsman will be able to use an enchanted blade if it is in their possession.

