Was Sasaki Kojiro from Vagabond a real person? Exploring the origins of Echizen's crazy tiger

The "Crazy Tiger from Echizen," Sasaki Kojiro, is one of the main characters in Vagabond, who received the nickname owing to his ferocious duels. He is Miyamoto Musashi's fabled sworn enemy and is represented as being deaf and mute in Vagabond.

Kojiro is shown as a deaf man who was discovered in the water with a long sword by an elderly samurai who saved and raised him. However, there are disagreements over whether he ever lived or if the Japanese legend merely conjures him out of thin air.

Sasaki Kojiro was a real historical person that inspired his role in Vagabond

In this historical manga, Kojiro was raised by Kanemaki Jisai after being discovered as a newborn floating in a casket in the ocean. From early on, he displayed a strong affinity for swords and fencing and showed an almost supernatural ability to anticipate his opponent's moves.

Kojiro is literate despite being deaf and dumb, and as shown in the manga Vagabond, he has a very fun, almost childlike disposition. Ittousai has also made comments in the manga regarding the idea that Kojiro's eyes have improved to make up for his deafness. Kojiro is well known for his "Tsubame Gaeshi" (Turning Swallow Cut) style, which is modeled after a swallow's flying motion.

Vagabond's story also includes Kojiro's encounter with legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi. During the Battle of Seikigahara, young Kojiro unfortunately encountered the then-unknown Miyamoto Musashi.

Despite being deaf, Kojiro focused on his training without interruptions and learned to communicate with others by crossing blades. Many years passed, and both Musashi and Kojiro trained to become master swordsmen. However, fate now seems to be bringing them back together for the final battle of their lives in Vagabond.

Who is Saski Kojiro in Japanese history?

Sasaki was a longtime competitor of Miyamoto Musashi even beyond the story of Vagabond, and Musashi himself regarded Sasaki as his most difficult foe. There are numerous stories of combat, with most elements, such as Kojiro's defeat, remaining consistent throughout all of them.

Both of them exist in historical accounts, but Kojiro's exact age is unknown. According to the Nitenki, he was trained by Toda Seigen, a master of the school of the short sword, when he was young and has been his companion ever since, excelling in the use of the long sword. He left to tour different areas after defeating his master's younger brother and even started his own school there, named Ganryu.

According to the legend, the youthful Musashi, who was about 29 years old, apparently learned of Sasaki's popularity and requested that Lord Hosokawa Tadaoki set up a duel through Nagaoka Sado Okinaga, a key vassal of Tadaoki. In agreement, Tadaoki established the date and location as April 13, 1612, on the relatively isolated island of Ganryujima in the Funashima Strait, which can be seen in Vagabond.

The story goes that Musashi arrived more than three hours late and taunted Sasaki. Sasaki became even more incensed as he charged into battle, furious. Before Sasaki could complete his renowned "swallow's blade" or "swallow cut," Musashi broke Sasaki's left rib, puncturing his lungs and killing him. Musashi then hurried back to his boat and sailed away. This marked Musashi's final deadly match.

The narrative of Musashi and Kojiro has carved out a niche audience for itself due to the glorious artwork and brilliant storyline of its manga.

