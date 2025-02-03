Did Killer Bee die in Boruto? Explained

The Boruto series is now the center of Narutoverse. Before the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the Narutoverse was centered around Naruto Shippuden, and before that, Naruto. The Narutoverse is filled with several characters, and many come from Naruto Shippuden. These characters still make appearances from time to time and have minor but impactful roles.

Ao is shown to be a member of a terrorist organization named Kara and is killed by Kashin Koji. Shino is shown to be a teacher at the Ninja Academy. One character that also makes a comeback is Killer Bee.

Killer Bee is shown to still be as bodacious as ever, and he is still the Eight-tailed Jinchūriki. In one of his last appearances in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he was locked in a battle with Momoshiki and Kinshiki. He throws a Bijuu Bomb at Momoshiki who absorbs it and sends a larger one back at the Jinchūriki. This has led many fans to ask the question, Did Killer Bee die in Boruto?

The answer depends on which medium the viewer interacts with. In the anime, Killer Bee survives Momoshiki's onslaught, but in the manga, there is no aftermath. Here is what happened to Killer Bee after his battle with Momoshiki and how he survived.

What happened to Killer Bee after his battle with Momoshiki in Boruto?

Killer Bee after he loses his fight against Momoshiki and Kinshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The aftermath of Killer Bee is heavily dependent on what viewers come across. For those who read the manga, it is just shown that Killer Bee is hit by a gigantic Bijuu Ball and nothing is mentioned after. For those who have followed the Boruto: Naruto the Movie, the end credits paint a different story.

In the manga and film, Killer Bee's tailed beast chakra is taken from him, and his body is tossed aside in the surrounding water. Momoshiki and Kinshiki leave with chakra pills, which Momoshiki later consumes. In the movie's end credits, Killer Bee gets out of the water he was in, surviving Momoshiki’s attack. The anime also agrees with the film and he survives.

In the anime, Killer Bee's entire body is absorbed by Momoshiki. That convinces fans that the Jinchuriki is dead. In Episode 66, Naruto confirms Killer Bee is alive and safe after communicating with the Hidden Cloud.

How did Killer Bee survive?

Killer Bee survives this attack by employing the same strategy he used in his battle against Sasuke and Team Taka. After Sasuke uses an Amaterasu on Killer Bee, the Jinchūriki attacks Team Taka with one of its tentacles. That tentacle gets cut and falls into the surrounding water. Unbeknown to Sasuke, that tentacle serves as an escape route for Killer Bee, and the body Sasuke captures is a tentacle clone.

Despite Momoshiki and Kinshiki’s ability to sense chakra, Killer Bee evades them. Judging from this, his octopus clones are as effective as Hashirama’s Wood clones. This is proof of Killer Bee’s skill and grit. He does something similar when the Eight-Tails is taken from him during the Allied War.

Final thoughts

Killer Bee in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was a happy experience for most fans. However, the aftermath of his battle with Kinshiki and Momoshiki differs in each medium. "Did Killer Bee die in Boruto?" is a common question thrown by fans of the Narutoverse because of how each medium portrays his death.

