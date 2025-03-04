Zoro, not Usopp, may get the biggest powerup in One Piece's Elbaph Arc thanks to Loki

One Piece chapter 1141 was released on March 2, 2025, and featured Loki's release from his chains. However, before Luffy and Zoro freed him, the swordsman inflicted some injuries on the accursed prince, fueling his anger. This could make Zoro Loki's first target, and things might turn out worse than fans expect, as the swordsman could lose one of his swords.

Surprisingly, this would fit the narrative of Elbaph Island, as two of Zoro's swords (Wado Ichimonji and Enma) are connected to Heaven and Hell, much like the realms of Elbaph. As a result, Sandai Kitetsu might be crushed during Zoro's faceoff against the accursed prince.

However, this could lead to a power-up for the swordsman, as Elbaph might have veteran swordsmiths capable of reforging Zoro's broken sword into something with the potential to become the strongest sword.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring how Zoro might lose one of his swords against Loki

Loki's liberation as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1141 saw Luffy and Zoro enter the Dead Realm of Elbaph Island to free Loki. However, they found the accursed prince in a half-dead state (due to the torture the Holy Knights inflicted on Loki). To ensure these injuries weren't fake, Zoro trampled over Loki's wounds, making the accursed prince scream.

After verifying that Loki's injuries weren't fake, Luffy and Zoro debated whether freeing the accursed prince freely or partially would be more feasible. During this, the New Giant Warrior Pirates rushed towards these two, hoping to stop Loki's liberation. However, Loki was freed, and he was holding Ragnir, his Warhammer.

Roronoa Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As expected, the next episode might commence with Loki attacking his liberators with his Warhammer. This movie could mark the start of his rampage, potentially extending to the Holy Knights still present on Elbaph Island. However, the spotlight battle in this case would be between Loki and Zoro.

Since Zoro subjected Loki to extreme pain just to check the legitimacy of his wounds, the accursed prince might not hold back against the swordsman. In fact, Loki's assault could be so intense that one of Zoro's swords might break. However, considering the current development, which sword might break? For this purpose, let's take inspiration from Elbaph's division into three realms.

The realm of Elbaph as seen in the anime (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Elbaph is divided into three realms: Heaven, Sun, and Dead. Similarly, Zoro's swords may be connected to these realms. Enma might be connected to Dead (King of Hell), and Wado Ichimonji to Heaven (Zoro inherited it from Kuina, who passed away early, signifying her relation to Heaven). However, Sandai Kitetsu doesn't relate to the Sun (or the human world).

So, Wado Ichimonji might break from Loki's attack. However, given how Loki has a masterfully crafted weapon himself, the Straw Hat Pirates might look for a swordsmith on Elbaph Island. This might also debut the appearance of dwarfs in One Piece, who are considered veteran craftsmen in the fantasy genre. So, Zoro's Sandai Kitetsu might be re-forged into a more dangerous sword than before.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

Branding Elbaph Arc as Usopp's arc might be far-fetched, considering it could be one of the last islands the Straw Hat Pirates visit. While Usopp may receive a power-up, unlike the other Straw Hat Pirates, the other crew members might also receive power-ups, just like the one for Zoro as speculated in this theory.

