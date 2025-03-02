Zoro, not Luffy, is further teased as Loki's opponent in One Piece chapter 1141

One Piece chapter 1141 is set to be released on March 3, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. The chapter showcased Loki's release from his chains with the help of Luffy and Zoro. Moreover, the episode also hinted at the parallels between the accursed prince and the Straw Hat Pirates' swordsman, making the fans entitle these two as future opponents.

Just like Loki's first appearance, Zoro's introduction saw him chained up to a post. Moreover, they might be falsely accused of crimes that they didn't commit. Lastly, given the One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers, both have similar views on life and how someone's time of death couldn't be avoided at any cost.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1141: Exploring the parallels between Roronoa Zoro and Loki

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers saw a focus on Luffy and Roronoa Zoro inside Elbaph Island's Dead Realm, standing next to a half-dead Loki (who was pulverized by Shamrock's sword and Gunko's devil fruit powers).

Before Luufy could free Loki, Zoro pressed Loki's wounds, making sure that the injuries weren't fake. While this did hurt Loki, Luffy felt bad for the accursed prince, stating that he might have died due to Zoro's test.

Loki's words regarding his wolf friend's life (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

However, Zoro replied by saying that this point might be where Loki's tale would end if he had died due to the swordsman's test. Coincidently, Loki said something similar to his animal friend when Shamrock tried to blackmail the accursed prince into joining the Holy Knights.

This detail suggested that there might be some parallel between Zoro and Loki, beyond the one that was hinted at in One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers. As expected, there exist some mindblowing parallels between these two characters.

Roronoa Zoro's introduction (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1130 featured the introduction of Loki as a giant chained up to the bottom of the Adam Tree in the Dead Realm of the Elbaph Island. Later on, in the latest chapter's spoilers, Loki was freed by Luffy. Similar to this was Zoro's introduction, who was a man chained up to a post and, coincidently, also freed by the Straw Hat Pirates' captain.

Moreover, these two might also be falsely accused of crimes. Loki was accused of killing his father, King Herald, but the series has yet to showcase any hard-and-fast proof behind it. Similarly, Zoro was arrested by the Marines due to assaulting a Marine officer, Helmeppo.

However, in reality, Helmeppo was about to assault a little girl and Zoro saved her, in turn getting arrested. These parallels might set the future for these two characters as rivals and might see Zoro going all out against the accursed prince of Elbaph.

Final Thoughts

As of this article's publication, the Elbaph Arc is introducing too many antagonists, creating a sense of confusion as to whom would the Straw Hat Pirates collide against in this arc.

While Shamrock seems like the perfect opponent for Zoro, Loki might also be up on the board according to the One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers. So, please wait for canon confirmation regarding future fights and take this article just as a form of entertainment.

