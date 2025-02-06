Jarul, not Loki, may be the true Shame of Elbaph in One Piece

Loki, more commonly referred to as the accursed prince, is the 'shame' of Elbpah in One Piece because he killed his father, King Harald. Due to this, he is considered an anomaly among his own people. However, there might be more to the 'murder of King Harald,' and there are chances that the accursed prince wasn't the only one involved with this murder.

Since Jarul's arrival on Elbaph Island, he has been telling the history of the giants, who changed under Harald's rule and were now peaceful beings. However, his speech might have a sad tone because, as seen from his first appearance, Jarul wanted the giants to stick to their old ways. So, he might have assisted Loki or framed him as the person who killed King Harald.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

One Piece: Exploring Jarul's role in the murder of King Harald

Jarul as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1135 saw the Straw Hat Pirates enjoying a party at the Elbaph Village, where the giants were paying thanks to the crew for their help. As the party continued, another giant joined the party, but this giant was unlike any other as he was triple the size of a normal giant.

This giant was Jarul, the oldest giant who was also considered the 'hero' for his past acts. In future chapters, Jarul will explain the heritage of the Elbaph giants, who had completely changed. Although they were warriors in the past, everything changed under the rule of King Harald, whom Loki killed. However, looking at Jarul's past, he might have held back his feelings before the Straw Hat Pirates.

Jarul as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jarul first appeared during Big Mom's past flashback when her parents left the Emperor behind on Elbaph Island. Jarul appeared alongside his brother, Jorul, as both were considered the giants' heroes. During their first meeting with Big Mom, Jarul explained how the giants should never forget about their reality as 'warriors.'

This hinted that Jarul might be one of the few giants who didn't favor King Harald's change and preferred to remain the same barbaric people. This might also be hinted from Jarul's reaction to Big Mom murdering Jorul. Jarul was teary-eyed and had to hold back his anger because of Big Mom's health conditions. So, this might have changed Jarul's life philosophy to always resort to violence.

Coincidently, after King Harald's murder, Jarul and Loki were the only ones who returned alive. So, there might be chances that Jarul assisted Loki in his murder. Moreover, Jarul, being the hero of the giants, might have framed Loki as the murderer because everything would believe him when compared to Loki.

Final thoughts

Jarul as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The sword in Jarul's head might also belong to King Harald, who tried to stop Jarul from murdering him. Moreover, Loki's way of 'using his emotions as a fuel for revenge' might also make sense because if Jarul framed Loki, the latter might be using his anger to destroy the world that believed in his father's murderer instead of him.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback