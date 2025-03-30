I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The wait is coming to an end! Episode 1 of I've Been Killing Slimes 2 will air on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 9:30 PM JST. In Japan, those watching in real time can see it on AT-X, TOKYO MX, and BS11. If you are not in Japan, you'll be able to stream it shortly after it airs.

For those not in the know, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, written by Kisetsu Morita and illustrated by Benio, first started out as a light novel series before being spun into a manga and anime as well. The first season was animated by Studio Revoroot, and season 2 is currently being animated by Studio Teddy.

Season 1 entertained viewers with its comforting fantasy vibe, funny hijinks, and lovable cast of characters. Now with Season 2, the series promises plenty of new magical adventures with Azusa and her oddball friends.

I've Been Killing Slimes 2! episode 1 release date and time

I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 1 is dropping on April 5, 2025! If you've been waiting to dive back into Azusa’s laid-back yet eventful life, now’s the time to get hyped.

Depending on where you are, here’s when you can catch the premiere:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 AM Saturday April 5, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 AM Saturday April 5, 2025 British Summer Time 1:30 PM Saturday April 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 2:30 PM Saturday April 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:00 PM Saturday April 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 PM Saturday April 5, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 PM Saturday April 5, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 PM Saturday April 5, 2025

On top of that, Yui Ogura will be performing the opening theme song titled So Lucky, and Aguri Ōnishi will be performing the ending theme titled Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe. With an adorable soundtrack and lively animation, season 2 is all set to be a wholesome experience.

Where to Watch I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 1?

A still from I've Been Killing Slimes 2 trailer (Image via Studio Teddy)

For fans watching from outside of Japan, I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 1 will be available soon after the Japanese broadcast on Crunchyroll with English subtitles for global audiences to be able to enjoy. While Funimation has now become a part of Crunchyroll, the English dubbed version may take a little longer.

It is also possible for services such as HIDIVE, Netflix, or Hulu to take it up in some regions, so remain vigilant for any updates; similarly it is a safe bet to plan on Blu-ray and DVD box sets coming a few months after season 02 is finished, along with exclusive art and features for all collectors.

What to Expect from I've Been Killing Slimes 2! episode 1? (speculative)

Azusa, as seen in I have been killing slimes (Image via Studio Teddy)

Season 2 returns us to Azusa's deceptively peaceful life as the strongest witch in the world. As any avid viewer can tell you, there is no such thing as peace in the fantasy world! The first episode promises a reunion with Laika, Halkara, Falfa, and Shalsha, as well as potentially introducing new allies - or enemies. Given the fantasy genre, we can expect many unexpected run-ins with silly consequences.

The teasers imply that I've Been Killing Slimes 2 episode 1 might set Azusa and her friends off on a completely new adventure, perhaps leading them into a new land. If season 2 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, viewers can look forward to a ton of comedy and slice-of-life moments, unexpected challenges, and Azusa flexing her ridiculous power while trying to enjoy her relaxed lifestyle.

