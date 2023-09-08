Bikkuri-Men anime announces theme songs, one of which performed by series cast members

On Friday, September 8, 2023, the Bikkuri-Men anime series revealed its opening and ending theme songs, one of which will be performed by an ensemble of the series’ cast. The involved people are previously announced cast members, with the series announcing its full cast heading into its general October release window.

The news came from the official website for the Bikkuri-Men anime series, which is being produced by confectionery company Lotte to promote its new line of wafer snacks. The name of the snacks is called the Bikkuri-Man line, which explains the name of the upcoming television anime series. Besides, with no source material available, the series is an original anime production.

While there are examples of various other promotional anime series, such as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the Bikkuri-Men anime is unique due to it promoting a snack product line. In any case, the series’ trailers and key visuals suggest that a large budget has gone into the series, potentially leading to an impressive outing upon its eventual debut.

Bikkuri-Men anime’s ending theme is set to be sung by four cast members of the series

The opening theme for the Bikkuri-Men anime series will be Collection by Dannie May, which has been previewed in the latest promotional video for the anime series. Meanwhile, the ending theme will be sung by cast members Daishi Kajita, Shuta Morishima, and Tatsumaru Tachibana, and is called Seishun☆Whatcha Gonna Do.

Kajita will play Yamato in the series, with Morishima and Tachibana playing Ushiwaka and Jack, respectively. Additional cast members include:

Soma Saito as Phoenix

Yohei Azakami as Hood

Yuki Sakakihara as Peter

Katsuyuki Konishi as Maris

Yuichiro Umehara as Ippontsuri

Mitsuhiro Ichiki as Shokoshi

Atsushi Tamaru as Alibaba

Yui Ogura as Cross

Yu Kobayashi as Oasis

Katsuhisa Houki as Khan

Shinnosuke Tokudome as Takayan

Lotte is credited for the original work, while Shaman King creator Hiroyuki Takei is drafting the original characters for the series. Tomohiro Tsukimisato is reportedly directing the series at Shinei Animation and Lesprit. With Yuniko Ayana in charge of series scripts, Ayano Owada is designing Takei’s characters and Yasuhiro Misawa is in charge of the series’ music.

The Bikkuri-Men anime will feature characters who appear on the collectable stickers that can be found within the Bikkuri-Man snacks. The story is set in a world where the value of the stickers is so high that they need to be transported in a cash transport vehicle. Moreover, there are famous heists that revolve around the stickers.

The series focuses on high-school delivery part-timer Yamato who gets involved in a battle over stickers between two competing convenience stores. The series’ announcement coincided with “Bikkuri-Man Day” on April 1 in Japan, with the snack line becoming a cultural staple in the years since the original 1977 launch. The tie-ins include five television anime series and two films in total, with the original television anime premiering in 1987.

