The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 will be released on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other television networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available for streaming both locally and internationally.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows, written by Sakaku Hishikawa and illustrated by Daburyu, is a Japanese light novel series. It was originally serialized in Shōsetsuka ni Narō and later acquired by SB Creative for publication under its GA Novel imprint. The series was subsequently adapted into a manga illustrated by Minsam and an anime produced by Makaria.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 release date and time

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1, titled A Decent Price, will premiere on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules around the world, the anime might be available the following day in some regions.

The first episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday April 3 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday April 3 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday April 3 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday April 3 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday April 3 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday April 3 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday April 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday April 4

bokula. will perform the anime's opening theme song Light Maker, while sorato will perform the ending theme song Tsuki ni Negau.

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1?

Carmilla as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11. Soon after, the anime will be available on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, AT-X, and TV Hokkaido.

The same anime will be available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Bandai Channel, Netflix, U-Next, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime audiences, the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1?

Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 (Image via Makaria)

As per the introduction of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime, the story follows Zenos, a boy born in the slums. After an encounter with a healer, he resolves to become one himself. However, shortly after being invited to an adventure party, he is banished from it, leaving with only a single gold coin.

Born into a poor family, Zenos lacks a Healer license despite his knowledge of Healing magic. With nowhere to turn, Zenos walks through an alley where he encounters Lily, a dying elven girl who has been stabbed in the stomach. Zenos heals her and decides to utilize his self-taught skills by opening an underground clinic.

Lily as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1, titled A Decent Price, will likely follow these events as Zenos seeks to become a Healer after being inspired by one. Shortly thereafter, the anime may portray his terrible experience as part of the adventure party and his encounter with Lily.

