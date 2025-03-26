Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1 is set to premiere on April 1, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST on AT-X. The series by Studio EMT Squared is set to release on other pertinent networks, including Tokyo MX. Following this, the anime will be digitally distributed via Crunchyroll.

Once Upon a Witch's Death is about the story of Meg and her magical journey to overcome her curse. As her journey begins, she will find a lot of characters who change her perspective on life. Here is detailed info on where and when to watch Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1.

Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1 release date and time

Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1 will be available on Japanese television at 11:30 PM JST on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The anime will be available in Japan primarily, followed by global streaming on the same date or another.

Some countries may be able to view the show on April 2. The exact timing of the release of Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1 will vary depending on the difference in time zones worldwide. The episode is set to air in Japan with the corresponding time zones from every other region:

Time Zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 07:30 AM, Wednesday April 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 AM, Tuesday April 1, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 PM, Wednesday April 2, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 PM, Wednesday April 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 PM, Tuesday April 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 AM, Wednesday April 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 PM, Tuesday April 1, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30 AM, Tuesday April 1, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1

Meg's magic power showcase will likely be the main focus of Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1 (Image via EMT Squared)

Anime lovers from Japan can watch the show on AT-X from 11:30 PM JST every Monday. Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 will also be streaming the show at a similar time. Japanese streaming websites like Abema, d Anime Store will feature this anime in Japan, while Crunchyroll will be the global streaming platform for Once Upon a Witch's Death anime from April 1 onwards.

Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1 will be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles right after it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll confirmed the airing via their list of anime lineup and streaming schedule for spring 2025. No alternate dubs have been announced as of the time this article was written.

Once Upon a Witch's Death storyline and plot synopsis

The story of Once Upon a Witch's Death is taken from the Japanese light novel series of the same name, written by Saka and illustrated by Chorefuji. The story revolves around popular genres like Drama, Fantasy, and Slice of Life. The anime will follow the story of Meg, an apprentice witch.

On her 17th birthday, Meg Raspberry, an apprentice witch, learns she has only one more year to live because of a curse. Upon learning about the curse, her mentor, the Eternal Witch, Faust, explains the curse to her.

She also shares that to break the curse, Meg needs to collect 1000 tears of joy to grow a seed of life. The tears being hard to come by lead Meg's life into a journey of discovery and connection. As Meg begins her quest, she finds herself more drawn to her friends and neighbours.

She begins sharing their burden and using her magic to comfort them. As time goes on, she starts realising how precious these months are to her. Despite aiming to collect the tears, these connections she makes helps her get over the face of death.

What to expect from Once Upon a Witch's Death episode 1 (speculative)

The series should begin with an introduction to Meg Raspberry, the main protagonist. A narrative should also follow, with her birthday as the focus, with instructions for her curse. It should also likely feature her mentor, Faust, the Eternal Witch. A quick summary about the curse and the remedy Meg received from Faust should round up episode one perfectly.

Episode 1 should also give the viewers a brief visualization of Meg's powers and magic abilities, as magic is one of the major premises of this anime. Fans can also expect short introductions from side characters from the anime to aid in furthering the storyline. Nevertheless, Meg's curse should be the major focus as it's the main pivot point of the story.

