Your Forma episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. Right after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Your Forma, written by Mareho Kikuishi and illustrated by Tsubata Nozaki, is a Japanese light novel series published under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint since March 2021. The series later spawned a manga adaptation drawn by Yoshinori Kisaragi. Geno Studio later picked up the series for an anime adaptation.

Your Forma episode 1 release date and time

Echika Hieda as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime could be released the next day in some regions.

The first episode of Your Forma anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday April 2 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday April 2 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday April 2 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday April 2 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday April 2 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday April 2 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday April 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday April 3

yama will perform the anime's opening theme song "GRIDOUT," while 9Lana will perform its ending theme song "Neo-Luddite."

Where to watch Your Forma episode 1?

Your Forma episode 1 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's brand new "IMAnimation W" programming block. Right after, it will be available to stream on ABEMA. The anime's episodes will later also premiere on BS Asahi on Fridays.

As for international streaming, while the anime has yet to announce its global streaming partners, it is expected that the anime's episodes will be available to watch on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" YouTube channel with multi-subs.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 1?

Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma is set in an alternate 2023 where Your Forma, a miraculous technology developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis pandemic in 1992 has now become indispensable for people's daily lives. However, the technology has a massive drawback as it records all data pertaining to a user's experience.

The anime follows Echika Hieda, an electronic investigator so good at diving into people's memories to look for clues that her assistants literally end up frying their brains trying to keep up with her. Hence, the top brass finally partners Echika with someone on her level, a cheeky yet brilliant android named Harold Lucraft.

Harold Lucraft as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

The anime's first episode might focus on Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft as they interact with each other for the first time. While Echika may have some doubts about Harold's competency, the developments might cater to that and see Echika accept the android as her new partner.

