On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the official staff and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the ChaO anime movie unveiled a teaser promotional video and key visual to announce the film's August 15, 2025, debut date. In addition, the short video revealed the anime's main cast members.

According to Oricon, Studio 4°C has been working on the ChaO anime movie for the last seven years. In fact, the movie's producer, Eiko Tanaka, mentioned that the film would be completely hand-drawn, with more than 100,000 drawings. It's an original anime film project focusing on a society where human beings coexist with mermaids.

ChaO anime movie's teaser PV confirms the August 2025 premiere date and main cast

According to the first teaser promotional shared by the official staff on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, ChaO anime movie will premiere in Japan on Friday, August 15, 2025. More information about the anime's broadcast will be revealed in the future.

The teaser trailer features the anime movie's main lead, Stefan, a salaryman working at a shipmaking company, and ChaO, the princess of the mermaid Kingdom. The 30-second teaser PV begins with ChaO the mermaid suddenly appearing in front of Stefan in the shipyard.

She also proposes to Stefan for marriage. The video depicts ChaO and Stefan's unique bond as they spend irreplaceable days together. Besides, the PV highlights the vibrant animation quality by Studio 4°C. In addition, the video reveals the cast members. Oji Suzuka stars as Stefan, while Anna Yamada voices the pure mermaid princess, ChaO, in the ChaO anime movie.

Besides the promotional video, the official staff unveiled a new key visual for the ChaO anime movie. The illustration showcases Stefan and ChaO walking through the city, with smiles on their faces. Moreover, the visual has catchphrases in Japanese, which read "Meeting is a Miracle" and "This Summer, you can meet a new-age mermaid princess you've never seen before" in English.

Yasuhiro Aoki directs the original anime film at Studio 4°C, with Hirokazu Kojima in charge of the character designs as the chief animation director. Hiroshi Takiguchi, who has previously worked in Ajin, The Garden of Words, and others, is enlisted as the art director. Takatsugi Muramatsu composes the movie's soundtrack, while Toei is the film's distributor.

About the movie

Stefan and ChaO in the PV (Image via Studio 4°C)

The narrative for the ChaO anime movie is set in a futuristic society where human beings and mermaids coexist. The story follows Stefan, an ordinary salaryman who spends a mundane life working at a ship-making company. One day, he encounters ChaO, a pure princess of the Mermaid kingdom.

What's more, the mermaid proposes to him for marriage. While Stefan is confused at first, he begins to spend memorable days with the mermaid. In other words, the movie will depict a pure love story between Stefan and ChaO.

