Ajin: Demi-Human has captivated the audience with its thrilling plot. In recent years, anime is no longer is it a niche enjoyed by the few who had Animax on cable, it has become a mainstream staple for many. Netflix hopped on the bandwagon and started adding many anime series to its Indian library.

Horror and anime have had a tumultuous relationship. Due to the nature of the medium, it is tough to convey terror through animation. That being said, there have truly been some gripping series throughout the years. For fans who have enjoyed Ajin: Demi-Human, this list will take a look at 10 anime series that they can check out as well.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

10 anime to watch if you like Ajin: Demi-Human

10) 3x3 Eyes

Pai as seen in 3x3 Eyes (Image via Toei Animation)

3x3 Eyes follows the journey of Yakumo Fuji, an ordinary high school student who encounters a mysterious girl named Pai. After Pai hands him a letter from his father, Yakumo reluctantly agrees to help the girl regain her humanity. Together, they embark on a perilous adventure.

Supernatural beings, dark magic, and ancient mysteries, the similarities between this series and Ajin: Demi-Human are evident. Along the way, they encounter allies and enemies. With themes of immortality and coexistence between different species, fans may see a bit of Nagai in Yakumo.

9) B: The Beginning

Koku as seen in B: The Beginning (Image via Production I.G)

Set in the futuristic nation of Cremona, the story revolves around the enigmatic and intelligent investigator, Keith Flick, who returns to the Royal Investigation Service (RIS) after a long absence. As he investigates a string of gruesome murders leading to a notorious serial killer known as "Killer B," Keith crosses paths with a young genius named Koku.

As the narrative unfolds, the audience is drawn into a complex web of conspiracies, much like Ajin: Demi-Human. The series delves into the pasts of its characters, revealing secrets and connections that span generations. With its stylish animation, B: The Beginning offers a compelling blend of mystery and action that keeps viewers engaged until the thrilling conclusion.

8) Devilman: Crybaby

Akira Fudo as seen in Devilman: Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

When Akira's childhood friend, Ryo Asuka, reveals the existence of demons, he is skeptical. However, everything changes for Akira when a demon, Amon, tries to take over his body at an underground nightclub. Despite his demonic powers, Akira retains his human heart and resolves to fight against the demonic forces threatening the world.

As Devilman, Akira struggles with his dual identity and the moral complexities of his newfound power. Viewers will definitely see the parallels between Akira the Devilman and Nagai the Ajin. Fans of Ajin: Demi-Human are bound to like this anime.

7) Deadman Wonderland

Ganta as seen in Deadman Wonderland (Image via Manglobe)

Framed for mass murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, Ganta finds himself in a hopeless situation. He is forced to serve his sentence at Deadman Wonderland, a privately run prison that doubles as an amusement park. Within the walls of Deadman Wonderland, inmates are forced to participate in deadly games for the entertainment of visitors and to earn 'cast points' for basic necessities.

With their intense action sequences and suspenseful plot developments, both series captivate audiences with their gripping storytelling and compelling characters. Viewers of Ajin: Demi-Human will definitely like this anime as they are set to be at the edge of their seats while watching it.

6) Mirai Nikki (The Future Diary)

Yuno and Yukiteru as seen in Mirai Nikki (Image via Asread)

Yuki's mundane life takes a drastic turn when he discovers that his diary is part of a deadly survival game orchestrated by the enigmatic god-like entity known as Deus Ex Machina. Yuki navigates the treacherous world of the Future Diaries while facing off against increasingly dangerous opponents, including psychopathic killers and ruthless manipulators. The last one standing will become the new god of time and space.

With elements of the supernatural and clandestine groups, fans of Ajin: Demi-Human will see similar themes throughout this series. Nagai might sympathize with Yuki as they both are thrown into a world of chaos where they have no control.

5) Gantz

Kei Kurono as seen in Gantz (Image via Gonzo)

After meeting their demise in a train accident, Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato find themselves thrust into a deadly game. They wake up in a mysterious room along with other recently deceased individuals and encounter a black sphere known as Gantz. Gantz forces them to participate in dangerous missions to hunt down and kill aliens living among humans.

The series explores themes of life, death, identity, and the nature of humanity in a dark and violent setting. Be it fighting aliens or IBMs, fans of Ajin: Demi-Human are bound to find this series thrilling.

4) Shiki

Megumi Shimizu as seen in Shiki (Image via Daume)

Do not be fooled by the colorful animation, the village of Sotoba has its own fair share of secrets. After the Kirishikis move into the abandoned Kanemasa mansion, the village experiences a sudden outbreak of mysterious deaths. As the deaths continue to mount, the villagers grow increasingly suspicious of the Kirishikis.

Shiki explores the horrors of the human psyche. The series delves into the complex dynamics between the villagers and the Shiki, exploring themes of fear, paranoia, and survival. Those who enjoyed Ajin: Demi-Human, can check out this nail-biting series.

3) Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu

Subaru as seen in Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu (Image via White Fox)

Subaru finds himself transported to a fantasy world after leaving a convenience store. In this new world, Subaru discovers that he has the ability to return to a specific point in time after dying, a power he calls Return by Death. Through his experiences, Subaru learns about the complex political landscape and the looming threat of the Witch's Cult, a group that seeks to sow chaos and destruction.

Much like Nagai, Subaru grapples with the challenges of his newfound power, facing numerous deaths and setbacks. If Ajin: Demi-Human left fans wanting more, this is a series they can check out.

2) Parasyte: The Maxim

Shinichi as seen in Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Shinichi's life changes forever when an alien parasite tries to take over his body. As the parasite matured before reaching Shinichi's brain, it settled for his right arm instead. Migi, a name given to it by Shinichi, forms a symbiotic relationship with him, granting him enhanced abilities and reflexes. Together, they join forces to combat other parasites threatening humanity.

With its intense action and philosophical themes, Parasyte - The Maxim offers a thought-provoking exploration of the human condition. These parasites can give the IBMs from Ajin: Demi-Human a run for their money.

1) Tokyo Ghoul

Kaneki as seen in Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaneki's life is turned upside down when he discovers he cannot eat regular food. He encounters various characters, both allies and enemies with the mysterious Anteiku coffee shop, the merciless CCG, and other ghouls with their own agendas. As he faces his newfound identity and struggles to adapt to his ghoul abilities, Kaneki becomes immersed in the complex social dynamics and conflicts between ghouls and humans.

The series offers a compelling and often harrowing journey into the depths of the human mind and the horrors of the supernatural world. Touching on themes of identity, morality, and the duality of human nature, fans of Ajin: Demi-Human will find a lot of parallels with this series.

Conclusion

For thrill-seekers who want to watch more series like Ajin: Demi-Human, this list will deliver on those promises. Whether one wants to feel the existential dread of the characters or desires a nuanced portrayal of the human condition, these series push boundaries and captivate viewers with their haunting tales of fear and survival.