10 best anime to watch if you like Headhunted to Another World

The new anime Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! has captured the imaginations of anime fans with its clever blend of corporate workplace humor and fantasy isekai adventure.

Headhunted to Another World centers around an ordinary Japanese salaryman summoned to become one of the Four Heavenly Kings in a demon king's army. With its blend of corporate strategies and medieval fantasy action, Headhunted to Another World puts a fresh spin on the isekai formula.

If you can't get enough of following an ordinary modern businessman adapting his skills to become a powerful figure in another world, here are 10 more great anime series to add to your watchlist. These anime showcase heroes thriving in magical lands through battles, kingdom-building, and complex dynamics.

10 best anime for fans of Headhunted to Another World

1) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

This series instantly compares with its fun premise following Satoru Mikami, a single 37-year-old corporate worker reborn in an alternate world as a powerful slime monster after a tragic accident. Using his human memories and experiences, he leverages his unique skills to build relationships in this new realm.

Like Headhunted to Another World, it's an entertaining isekai romp as viewers revel in the resourceful hero adapting knowledge from his mundane life to gain prestige and allies, developing new solutions with an eye for strategy and long-term planning.

As Satoru the slime utilizes his corporate acumen to create sustainable ecosystems and affirm loyalty, he steadily accrues the power needed to face off against threatening adversaries. With kingdom-building, intrigue, and humor, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime offers a heartwarming isekai twist.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

With high-stakes action and RPG-inspired worldbuilding, this anime offers an intricate fantasy experience. When modern introvert Naofumi Iwatani is summoned as one of four legendary Heroes, he faces adversity after being falsely accused of a terrible crime and labeled the Shield Hero, widely considered the weakest.

Betrayed, shunned by the kingdom, and robbed of resources, Naofumi must grow strong alone if he hopes to battle the prophesied Waves of Catastrophe – a premise evoking Headhunted to Another World's themes of overcoming doubt and disadvantage.

Watching Naofumi slowly transform from defenseless to unbeatable through cleverness, grit, and the forging of unlikely alliances makes for an adrenaline-pumping underdog saga. With riveting action and high production values, The Rising of the Shield Hero delivers explosive isekai excitement.

3) Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight, Studio Deen)

When 30,000 Japanese gamers awake one day to discover themselves transported inside Elder Tales, the fictional MMORPG they've been playing, the chaos forces them to strategize how to survive and thrive in this new perilous realm.

An instant comparison to Headhunted to Another World, Log Horizon centers on using analytics and governance know-how to navigate fantastical challenges. Led by the strategic mastermind Shiroe, players form guilds, establish footholds, and uncover the secrets of their world.

Though slower-paced than other action isekai, Log Horizon nonetheless captivates with rich worldbuilding and political scheming as gamers, like modern executives, negotiate complex dynamics between factions in a land of magic and monsters.

4) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C. Staff)

When Kazuya Souma, a young Japanese student well-versed in politics and economics, is unexpectedly crowned the new king of the struggling Elfrieden Kingdom, he must utilize radical management strategies to reform the land's institutions and infrastructure.

This isekai mirrors Headhunted to Another World, as a monarch uses modern knowledge to stabilize his domain. Viewers will delight in Kazuya's innovative solutions to crop cultivation, military structuring, and diplomatic trade negotiations to steadily transform a deficient territory on the brink of collapse.

It's a steady, detail-oriented isekai fix perfect for those who relish the methodical strategizing of reforming failing systems from the ground up.

5) The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox, Studio 3Hz)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! flips the isekai script with a reverse transportation premise – when Satan is thwarted in conquering the fantasy world Ente Isla, he escapes through a portal to modern-day Japan, losing most of his powers.

Forced to assume a human form and work part-time at MgRonald to survive while plotting to regain control of Ente Isla, Satan adjusts to a minimum-wage life like any struggling young Tokyoite. With Demon General Alciel turned homemaker, this reverse isekai parody humorously highlights villains becoming upstanding citizens.

Like Headhunted to Another World, ingenious comedy arises from an imposing overlord figure navigating mundane daily life, with speedy promotions coming not from malice or magic but polite customer service and managerial competence.

6) Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

When the Goddess Rista summons young Japanese gamer Seiya Ryuuguuin to act as a hero in her fantasy world to join the fight against the Evil God Gaeabrande, she gets more than she bargained for with his meticulous overpreparation.

Though gifted with incredible power, Seiya spends excessive time cautiously training and tortuously planning for the slightest chance of failure, driving the panicked Rista up the wall.

Cautious Hero's comedic riff on heavenly blessing deliveries should greatly amuse Headhunted to Another World viewers as another modern citizen brings exasperating yet effective systems into a fantasy realm. Seiya's overzealous perfectionism triumphs, creatively overcoming obstacles with wit and style.

7) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

When YGGDRASIL, an immersive virtual reality MMORPG, prepares to shut down servers after years of operation, veteran player Momonga decides to spend his final moments in-game reminiscing over what he'll miss.

Yet, past shutdown time, Momonga discovers all settings still active and, oddly, that his in-game avatar has transformed into his character's appearance with all related powers and sentience.

As in Headhunted to Another World, Overlord captivates with a human story as players turned in-game entities, like corporate executives becoming demon lords, navigate emotional ties and moral choices tied to identities they've long nurtured in virtual space.

8) The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link and Studio Palette)

When master assassin Lugh awakens to find his soul transported into the illegitimate son of a noble family in a magical world, he seizes the opportunity for a new life of dignity, swearing to no longer dirty his hands while secretly employing his killer specialized skills to aid his house's politics.

The similarities between Headhunted to Another World's premise of transported talents thinly veiled are instantly clear. Lugh navigates deadly risks to fulfill his mission of assassinating the Hero, using his covert assassin skills while supporting his noble family’s political and military goals.

Gorgeous aesthetics complement gripping cloak-and-dagger action, bringing viewers an immersive blend of strategy, intrigue, and emotional depth.

9) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Image via Asread and White Fox)

Arifureta starts as a standard isekai before taking some dark, brutal turns. Common high schooler Hajime Nagumo is summoned along with his classmates but is quickly betrayed by a classmate who pushes him into the abyss.

To survive the harsh underground and rescue his remaining loyal classmates, Hajime must become utterly ruthless. This isekai subverts expectations by transforming its unimpressive protagonist into a no-holds-barred survivor antihero.

Like Headhunted to Another World, it focuses on an undervalued character driven to extreme measures to overcome the challenges of their new world. The brutal action and cunning protagonist make Arifureta a gripping isekai tale.

10) Drifters

Drifters (Image via Hoods Drifters Studio)

For an isekai with truly epic action and scale, Drifters is sure to satisfy. Warriors and military leaders throughout history are summoned as "Drifters" to battle a war between magical factions in an alternate world.

Notable characters include historical figures like Nobunaga Oda and Hannibal Barca as Drifters, while Joan of Arc serves as an End, an opposing faction in the war. The action is complemented by comedy that parodies these larger-than-life characters.

Like Headhunted to Another World, seeing famous figures summoned to bring their exceptional abilities to a fantasy setting creates dynamic and highly entertaining scenarios.

Conclusion

The isekai genre continues to soar in popularity, and Headhunted to Another World is a great example of the kinds of fresh twists and mashups isekai can offer.

For anime fans who can't get enough of characters creatively adapting modern skills in fantasy realms, all of these series provide more riotous, action-packed, and thought-provoking isekai adventures.

Whether you're looking for killer fight scenes, political intrigue, absurdist comedy, or riveting dramas, you're sure to find several new favorite isekai among these selections, perfect for fans of Headhunted to Another World.

