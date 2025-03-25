Future Kid Takara anime announces September 2025 premiere, format, and main cast with PV and visual

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the official staff unveiled a new promotional video and key visual to announce that Future Kid Takara anime will premiere on September 25, 2025, at Osaka World Expo 2025. Along with this confirmation, the staff disclosed the anime's short animation format and the main cast.

Ad

Future Kid Takara anime is an original animation project by Studio 4°C. The project was previously described as a film. However, according to the latest information, the anime will release a total of 11 five-minute episodes. The series will explore the global warming issues prevalent on the Earth.

Future Kid Takara anime's trailer and visual confirms the September 25, 2025 premiere

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Future Kid Takara unveiled a new promotional video and visual to reveal the show's short animation format, main cast, and September 25, 2025, debut date. Notably, the anime was initially slated to be released as a movie. Instead, the project will now have 11 five-minute short episodes.

The promotional video for Future Kid Takara anime features the main hero, Takara, traveling around the Earth with Sara. Interestingly, the short clip uses live-action footage of Earth, exploring the devastating results of global warming. Moreover, the video confirms that the series premiere will be held on September 25, 2025, at Osaka World Expo 2025.

Ad

In addition to the promotional clip, the key visual features Takara in a space suit. Behind him is Lanpho, a plane that Takara uses to travel around the Earth with his friend, Sara. According to the latest update, Yuki Kaji stars as Takara, a young boy who has traveled back in time from 2100. The other cast member is Honoka Yoshida as Sara, a young girl from the present time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the Future Kid Takara anime was developed through crowdfunding. Yuta Sano directs the anime at Studio 4°C, with Shinji Kimura as the character designer and worldview designer. Kyoko Gendatsu, the author and climate documentarian, is the project's advisor, while Seita Emori is the show's science advisor. Yuya Takashima is enlisted as the sci-fi supervisor, while Shun Hasegawa is the animation producer. Eiko Tanaka is the producer of the anime.

Future Kid Takara anime will revolve around the theme of global warming. The five-minute episodes will showcase a dystopian future, centering on a young boy named Takara. Sara, a girl from the present, time travels to the year 2100 and encounters Takara. Together, they navigate through the world where global warming has wreaked havoc.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback