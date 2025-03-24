Medaka Kuroiwa season 2 officially confirmed for production

Following the airing of the first season’s final episode on Monday, March 24, 2025, the Medaka Kuroiwa season 2 sequel television anime series was officially announced for production. This was confirmed via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for mangaka Ran Kuze’s original Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms manga series, which the anime adapts.

The X post announcing the production of Medaka Kuroiwa season 2 also featured a celebratory illustration, presumably illustrated by Kuze themselves. While no other information regarding the sequel anime series is available as of this article’s writing, fans can expect additional information to be revealed in the coming months.

Medaka Kuroiwa season 2 likely to premiere in early 2026 given sequel’s immediate production announcement

Unfortunately, no other news regarding Medaka Kuroiwa season 2 was revealed outside of its production confirmation. Neither Kuze’s personal X account, nor the manga’s official X account have shared additional info as of this article’s writing. However, the immediate announcement of a sequel’s production following the first season’s conclusion suggests additional info will come soon, likely within the next few months.

Likewise, the timing of the announcement suggests fans can expect the sequel anime series to premiere in Japan sometime during early 2026. This timeline matches both how long it takes to produce a 12-episode television anime series, and the timing most other anime sequels follow under similar circumstances. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no official news or rumors about the sequel’s release date.

That being said, there are some relatively safe presumptions fans can make about Medaka Kuroiwa season 2 given the timing of its announcement. For one, animation studio SynergySP is all but guaranteed to return to produce the sequel given the timing of its announcement. Fans can also expect a returning staff for the most part. A full returning cast is also likely for those characters from the first season who’ll appear in the second.

Yoshiaki Okumura directed the anime series at Synergy SP, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu writing the series scripts and Mayumi Watanabe designing the characters. Akiyuki Tateyama composed the anime’s music, while Noriyoshi Konuma served as sound director. Aiko Yamagami was in charge of color design, while Tetsuya Nishimura from Studio Elle was credited as the compositing director of photography. Finally, Masakazu Miyake was credited as the art director.

Kuze’s original manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in May 2021, where it is still ongoing today. The manga’s chapters have been compiled into 18 volumes thus far, with 15 of them translated into and released in English by Kodansha USA. Of these 15 translated volumes, 12 are available in or scheduled for release in print, while volumes 13-15 are only available digitally as of this article’s writing.

