Solo Camping For Two anime reveals July 2025 release date and more via new PV

On Day Two of the Anime Japan 2025 event, the stage panel for the Solo Camping For Two anime revealed a brand new trailer. Alongside it, they announced the anime's official release date—which will begin broadcasting in Japan on July 10, 2025, at 24:30 or 12:30 am JST (effectively July 11).

The Solo Camping For Two anime is set for release in the Summer 2025 season. During their stage panel at Anime Japan 2025, the anime adaptation of Yudai Debata's beloved manga series also announced two additional cast members, further fueling hype among fans.

At Pony Canyon's Anime Japan 2025 booth on Sunday, March 23, 2025, the stage panel for Solo Camping For Two anime unveiled a brand new promotional video, confirming that the anime will release in Japan on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

The series will be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, and other Japanese television channels. Originally announced on January 1, 2025, the anime adaptation of Yudai Debata's manga series was confirmed for the Summer 2025 anime season.

The promotional video also introduced two new cast members—Saya Aizawa, who will be voicing Saya Ozora, and Yuna Nemoto, who will be voicing Mizuki Hino.

The confirmed cast for the Solo Camping For Two anime as of now is as follows:

Daiki Hamano as Gen Kinokura

Mizuki Niizaki as Shizuku Kusano

Yohei Azakami as Akihito Takigawa

Yuna Nemoto as Mizuki Hino

Saya Aizawa as Saya Ozora

Based on the original Solo Camping For Two manga by Yudai Debata, the upcoming anime adaptation will be animated by Studio SynergySP. It will be directed by Jun Hatori, with Aya Satsuki overseeing the script and series composition.

Additional cast members include Daiki Yamaki, who will serve as the Sound Director, Mitsuho Seta and Ouka Tanizaki, who will be in charge of the script, and Haruko Seto, who will handle the anime's color design. Tomomi Shimazaki will be responsible for the character design, while Hiroki Tsubochi will serve as the Director of Photography.

As per the synopsis provided by Pony Canyon, the story revolves around Gen Kinokura, a devoted solitary camper who loves to spend time alone in nature. However, during one of his usual camping trips, he unexpectedly encounters Shizuku Kusano, who's a complete beginner in camping.

Although he reluctantly ends up camping with Shizuku, their relationship soon evolves into an unusual partnership, as they gradually start embarking on camping trips together, which can only be described as "solo camping for two."

To find out more about Gen Kinokura and Shizuku Kusano's camping adventures, tune in to the premiere of the Solo Camping For Two anime on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

