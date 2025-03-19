Trigun Stargaze anime sequel to Stampede officially announced for 2026

The Trigun Stargaze anime has been announced for 2026, which is also going to be the sequel to the highly regarded Stampede production. Furthermore, this announcement also confirmed that Studio Orange, the company that made the Stampede anime, is going to return for this project, coupled with the new director, Masako Sato, who is replacing Kenji Muto.

The first series was already known for revamping the original manga written by Yasuhiro Nightow, which suggests that the Trigun Stargaze anime is going to continue in that direction. As of this writing, there are not a lot of details beyond the aforementioned information and a promotional key visual of the protagonist, Vash the Stampede.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

A release and key visual came out with the announcement of the Trigun Stargaze anime

As mentioned earlier, the Trigun Stargaze anime was announced this Wednesday, March 19, with a projected release date of 2026. There are not a lot of details regarding the production, the voice cast, and so on, but considering that Studio Orange, the company that produced the Trigun Stampede series in 2023, is going to return, the CGI approach is bound to do so as well.

Some of the confirmed details of the project thus far are the return of voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as the protagonist, Vash the Stampede, a key visual featuring said character, and the revelation that Masako Sato is going to be the new director, replacing Kenji Muto.

The premise of the series

Vash the Stampede as seen in both anime adaptations (Image via Studio Orange and Madhouse).

The franchise that the Trigun Stargaze anime is going to adapt takes place in the 32nd century and focuses on a man named Vash the Stampede, who has a major bounty on his head after taking the lives of a lot of people. However, when first introduced, it is revealed that Vash is a kind man who doesn't want to murder anyone and has been framed by an unknown individual.

The bulk of the Trigun manga, which was written by author Yasuhiro Nightow and published in the 1990s and 2000s in Tokuma Shoten and Shōnen Gahōsha, focuses on this mystery and Vash getting involved in different adventures across this sci-fi Western. This series gained notoriety as a cult classic thanks to the 90s Madhouse anime adaptation and went back to popularity thanks to the 2023 reinvention by Studio Orange.

