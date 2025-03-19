I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime reveals additional cast, ending theme, and April 2025 release date for 2nd cour with new visual

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime unveiled a new key visual, additional cast, and the April 6, 2025, release date of the show's second cour. In addition, the anime's staff revealed a new ending theme song.

Ad

Produced by Studio Quad, I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime serves as an adaptation of the original manga series by author Yakitomato and illustrator Kotatsu. The manga was originally serialized on Kotatsu's official X handle in January 2020. Later, ASCII Media Works began publishing the manga in print in August 2021.

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime begins the 2nd cour on April 6, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the official staff revealed a new visual to announce that I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime's second cour will commence on April 6, 2025, at 1:30 JST (stylized as April 5, 2025, at 25:30 JST) on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and other pertinent networks in Japan.

HIDIVE will continue streaming the series in selected regions outside Japan. The ongoing anime from Winter 2025 premiered in advance on d Anime Store on January 5, 2025. After that, the anime was broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels on the same date.

Ad

Along with this announcement, the staff revealed two new cast members. Mayu Sagara stars as Kiraa Ventol, while Yurie Kozakai will voice Kurena Ventol. The latest visual unveiled for the I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime features the new characters. The visual includes a tagline in Japanese, which reads "Strong enemy, attack?" in English.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Comments from the new cast members have arrived on the anime's official site. Mayu Sagara mentions that while Kiraa may look cool and cute, her actions and manner of speech are ruthless. The voice actor says that she looks forward to playing a "strong villain character." Likewise, Yurie Kozakai reveals how she likes the exchanges between Kiraa and Kurena in the anime.

At the same time, the official staff has announced that the main characters for I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime, Shizuri Ideura (VA: Hinaki Yano), Hina Izumi (VA: Saya Aizawa), Kanae Natsumi (VA: Hina Kino), and Ayame Momochi (VA: Fairouz Ali), have performed the new ending theme, Darashinai Everyday.

Ad

Additional information

Shizuri, as seen in the anime (Image via Quad)

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi anime stars Hinaki Yano as Shizuri Ideura, Saya Aizawa as Hina Izumi, Sho Nogami as Toru Nakayama, Yui Horie as Saya Hazuki, Manatsu Murakami as Himari Asakura, Fairouz Ali as Ayame Momochi, Shoya Ishige as Tsukasa Atsumi, and Shigeru Chiba as the narrator.

Ad

Hisashi Saito directs the series at Studio Quad, with Takashi Aoshima supervising the series scripts. Masahiko Suzuki is the show's character designer, while CMJK is listed as the music composer.

The rom-com anime follows the story of Tsukasa, a normal salaryman, who gets attacked by demons on an eventful night. Interestingly, Tsukasa's life is saved by a genius Kunoichi (female ninja) named Shizuri, who happens to be a lazy Otaku NEET during her off-time. The anime follows Tsukasa and Shizuri, who end up living together.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback