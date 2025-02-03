10 best anime to watch if you like I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?

The newly premiered I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? charms viewers with its quirky premise, lovable characters, and mix of action, comedy, and romance. It revolves around an ordinary office worker named Tsukasa Atsumi whose life takes an unexpected turn when he gets attacked by a demon one night.

He is saved by Shizuri Ideura, a skilled ninja who, despite her combat prowess, lives as an otaku NEET immersed in gaming and nerdy hobbies. Following the rescue, Shizuri enters into a contract with Tsukasa to protect him from further supernatural threats, which requires them to live together.

If you can't get enough of this unexpected story about the cohabitation between an ordinary office worker and a supernatural warrior with otaku tendencies, here are 10 more great anime to add to your watchlist.

10 best anime for fans of I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?

1) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox / Studio 3Hz for Season 2)

Much like I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?, The Devil is a Part-Timer! revolves around an extraordinary character adjusting to everyday life in the real world.

After being transported from their magical realm, the demon lord Satan, who goes by Sadao Maou in the human world, starts working part-time at a fast food joint in Tokyo to make ends meet while his loyal general Alciel, known as Shiro Ashiya, manages their household finances and daily life as his housemate.

The humor stems from Satan's difficulties in adapting to his new mundane environment and part-time job, leading to plenty of comedic moments that fans of Otaku NEET Kunoichi would enjoy. There is also an underlying supernatural storyline as well as some touching themes of friendship and compassion.

2) Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Office worker Kobayashi finds her ordinary life upended when she drunkenly invites the injured dragon Tohru to stay with her, only to later realize she wasn’t joking.

As a result, Tohru pledges to serve as Kobayashi's maid in gratitude. What follows are Kobayashi's amusing struggles to keep Tohru's true identity secret while dealing with her dragon companion's attempts to be helpful using her special abilities.

Like Otaku NEET Kunoichi, a key appeal of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid lies in the absurd yet heartfelt situations arising from two very different characters living under one roof. The relationships between the dragons and humans are explored with equal parts humor and emotion.

3) Gabriel DropOut

Gabriel DropOut (Image via Doga Kobo)

This supernatural take on the classic fish-out-of-water premise focuses on Gabriel, a top-ranking angel who is sent to Earth to observe humanity but soon gets engrossed in online games and becomes a NEET instead.

Though she lives separately from her demon friend Vignette, their frequent interactions result in much hilarious chaos. Fans of Otaku NEET Kunoichi would enjoy Gabriel's similar descent into an Otaku NEET lifestyle and her comedic interactions with Vignette, as both shows derive humor from personalities and lifestyles that wildly clash.

4) Recovery of an MMO Junkie

Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Image via Signal.MD)

Thirty-year-old Moriko Morioka chooses to escape the stress and pressures of the real world by becoming a NEET and immersing herself in the online fantasy game Fruits de Mare.

Much like the protagonist of Otaku NEET Kunoichi, she finds kinship and purpose through the connections she makes in the game, where she plays a male character named Hayashi. Recovery of an MMO Junkie explores endearing virtual and real-world relationships with a NEET character at its center.

When she develops an online friendship with another player's female character named Lily, their virtual relationship ends up impacting both their real lives in surprising ways - especially when Lily turns out to be a male player named Yuuta Sakurai.

5) Himouto! Umaru-chan

Himouto! Umaru-chan (Image via Doga Kobo)

Umaru Doma appears to be the model high school student in public, but once she gets home, she transforms into the ultimate indoor NEET obsessed with junk food and games while her long-suffering brother and guardian Taihei tries his best to rein in her antics.

This lighthearted slice-of-life perfectly encapsulates the NEET lifestyle that Otaku NEET Kunoichi fans would find entertaining. Her silly antics and selfish slacker behavior routinely drive him up the wall. But he still looks out for his younger sister despite her outrageous personality.

Fans of the eccentric characters and their daily comedic interactions in I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? will find Himouto! Umaru-chan is highly enjoyable.

6) Engaged to the Unidentified

Engaged to the Unidentified (Image via Doga Kobo)

When teenage girl Kobeni Yonomori moves in with her betrothed Hakuya Mitsumine and his younger sister Mashiro—part of a pre-arranged engagement—she finds her life turned upside down by their odd behaviors and secret identities.

Fans of Otaku NEET Kunoichi would appreciate another unusual "living together" premise involving a supernaturally gifted and socially eccentric girl. Much of the show's humor arises from Mashiro's bizarre actions and her socially awkward attempts to befriend Kobeni. In Engaged to the Unidentified, poignant themes of relationships and personal growth underlie the eccentric comedy.

7) And You Thought There Is Never a Girl Online?

And You Thought There Is Never a Girl Online? (Image via Project No.9)

This romantic comedy focuses on high schooler Hideki Nishimura, who confesses online to a girl named Ako in a virtual MMO world. He soon discovers that Ako is actually a real girl—though she struggles to distinguish between online and real-life relationships.

What follows is a complex love story that shows the impact virtual relationships can have on real life. Like Otaku NEET Kunoichi, this anime highlights unlikely connections formed through online worlds alongside an affectionate depiction of Otaku culture.

8) Blend S

Blend S (Image via A-1 Pictures)

High school graduate Maika Sakuranomiya desperately needs work and ends up employed at a unique café where the waitresses are given specific personality types such as "sadistic" or "tsundere" to portray for the customers.

Due to her naturally intimidating appearance that contrasts with her kind personality, she's assigned the "sadistic" role, leading to hilarious results. Much of the show's comedy stems from differences between the waitresses' work identities versus their true selves. Fans of the protagonist's double life in Otaku NEET Kunoichi would find the café staff dynamics very amusing.

9) Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits (Image via Gonzo)

College student Aoi Tsubaki possesses the inherited ability to see supernatural beings passed down from her grandfather. After being brought to a mountain inn for spirits to repay her grandfather's debt, she meets the powerful ogre Ōdanna, who offers marriage as one way to settle the debt, but she instead chooses to work at the inn to repay it.

Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits infused with Japanese folklore has a similar absurdist premise involving a human and magical being residing together. Alongside the beautiful spirit world visuals are themes of finding one's place and purpose that resonate.

10) Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Having already deliberately abandoned his embarrassing "chunibyo" past - a phase where teenagers adopt exaggerated personas, sometimes believing they have supernatural abilities - Yuta Togashi enters high school determined to prevent anyone from discovering his history.

His plans are derailed by Rikka Takanashi, a girl who is still a chunibyo obsessed with all things magical. As they grow closer, Yuta helps Rikka find the balance between fantasy and reality.

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions highlights the struggles of those who seek escapism in imaginary worlds—something Otaku NEET Kunoichi watchers can relate to. The tale of their evolving relationship, although steeped in humor, also conveys poignant themes of acceptance.

Conclusion

For those enamored with the delightful storytelling blend of the extraordinary and the mundane in I'm Living With an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?, the 10 anime series covered here make for excellent companion pieces to add to your list.

From outlandish magical beings adapting to daily life, to charming stories of relationships formed online and touching tales of personal growth and connection, these shows contain similar elements of humor, spectacle, and heart that would appeal greatly.

So pick your next anime adventure from these varied yet complementary suggestions!

