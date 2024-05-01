Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 announced for Fall 2025

The production for Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 has been confirmed via a teaser visual on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. According to the announcement made on the anime's official website and X account, the sequel will be released in Fall 2025. Unfortunately, no information on the cast and staff was shared.

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 will be a direct sequel to the television anime series, which aired from April 2018 to September 2018. Notably, the series itself is an adaptation of the eponymous light novel series, written by Midori Yuma and illustrated by Laruha.

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 is green-lit for Fall 2025

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the official website and X account for the series (@Kakuriyo_anime) shared a teaser visual to confirm the production of Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2. The series is scheduled to be released in Fall 2025.

Unfortunately, no pertinent details such as the exact release date, cast and staff, or production studio were revealed. However, ardent fans can expect them to be disclosed sooner rather than later.

Along with the teaser visual, the light novel series' manga adaptation (2023) illustrator, Tsugaru Toba, has drawn an illustration to celebrate the sequel's announcement on his X account. The celebratory image features the main characters, Oodanna, and Aoi Tsubaki.

Waco Ioka's illustration for Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 (Image via @wakopuu/X)

Besides Tsugaru-san, Waco Ioka, renowned as the artist behind the novel's separate ongoing manga adaptation (started in 2016) has shared a celebratory illustration, featuring Aoi Tsubaki, on his X account (@wakopuu).

Likewise, the author of the original light novel series, Midori Yuma, has commented on the production of Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 on their official X handle (@Kappadoumei).

Midori-san's comments in Japanese, when translated to English, read as follows:

"This is actually thanks to the passion and love that Kakuriyo Anime Production has for their work. As the original author, I have nothing but gratitude. We are grateful for your continued support of the official account and your support with the second season of the anime. Thank you very much."

Notably, the author has also revealed that Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 will continue the adaptation from volume six of the light novel since the previous season covered up to volume five (Orio-ya arc). There are a total of 12 volumes available, including two extra volumes.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime's first season from April 2018 to September 2018 for two cours, with 26 episodes in total. It remains to be seen how many episodes the Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 will air.

Notably, the narrative follows a female college student, Aoi Tsubaki, who inherited the ability to see Ayakashi or spirits from her late grandfather. Besides seeing the spirits, Aoi is fond of cooking.

One day, while feeding the hungry spirits, she gets taken to a hidden realm by an ogre-God, named Oodanna. He informs Aoi that due to her late grandfather's debts, she has to marry him.

Disinterested, Aoi makes a counteroffer. She promises to pay him back her grandfather's debts by opening an eatery at his Ogre's Inn.

