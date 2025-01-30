5 best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w05a

Minecraft snapshot 25w05a introduces a host of new features to the game, such as cow variants, the firefly bush, and more. The experimental build also makes an array of modifications to existing mechanics to improve the gameplay experience for players.

This article lists the five best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w05a.

What are the best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w05a?

1) Cow variants

Minecraft snapshot 25w05a introduces two new variants to one of the oldest mobs in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the highlights of Minecraft snapshot 25w05a is the introduction of two new variants for the cow, one of the oldest mobs in the game. The warm and cold variants add to the ever-expanding list of creatures and their types in the game. While the cold cow can be found in cooler biomes, the warm variant is located in places like the desert and the plateau.

Trending

The spawning of these cow variants is similar to the different types of pigs that were introduced in the previous snapshot. However, it must be noted that these bovine creatures drop the same loot and XP as the regular (temperate) mob.

Also read: How to find cold and warm cow in Minecraft

2) Firefly bush

The firefly bush is perhaps one of the coolest features introduced in the latest Minecraft snapshot (Image via Mojang Studios)

The firefly bush is yet another highlight of the Minecraft snapshot 25w05a. The new decorative block spawns fireflies in a radius of a few surrounding blocks and can be found near swamps or rivers. Despite not being introduced as a mob, this addition appeases the millions of players who awaited its arrival.

The firefly was first teased in Minecraft Live 2021 but was later scrapped. This was because some variants of fireflies are poisonous to frogs, essentially affecting the harmony of the flora and fauna in the game. The new block's addition makes fans of these light-emitting critters happy without affecting the global balance in-game.

3) New ambient sounds for desert and badlands

The snapshot adds new ambient sounds for desert and badlands biomes, increasing the immersiveness (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft snapshot 25w05a introduces custom sounds and ambient noises for the desert and badlands biomes, enhancing the immersiveness of the world. The update adds sounds for sand, red sand, and terracotta of any color — playing sounds when surrounded by any of them on at least three sides eight blocks away.

Additionally, the dead bush blocks have a chance of playing ambient sounds when placed on top of two blocks of sand, red sand, or terracotta. These new auditory effects greatly enhance players' experiences when traversing these biomes, making it one of the best features of Minecraft snapshot 25w05a.

Also read: Player shares an interesting way to use eyeblossoms

4) Bush

The latest snapshot introduces bushes and expands the list of decorative blocks in-game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bush is yet another block introduced as part of Minecraft snapshot 25w05a. It can be found in small patches across biomes such as plains, windswept hills, forests, and more.

Apart from being a visual enhancement to the world design, the bush can also be used as compost material in the composter to generate bone meal. Bonemealing this block also places a neighboring bush next to the existing block, allowing you to farm it for decorative or functional purposes.

5) Overhaul to the beacons

Beacons get a major overhaul in the Minecraft snapshot 25w05a (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another interesting aspect of Minecraft snapshot 25w05a is the major overhaul to the mechanics of the beacons, one of the most important blocks in the game. As part of the changes, beacons and their beams can now render beyond 16 chunks up to the client render distance.

Additionally, the beam is rendered thicker the further away the player is from it, allowing for enhanced visibility. The update also doubles the vertical render distance — the beam now renders up to 2048 blocks high, instead of the previous 1024.

Also read: Should you play Minecraft Dungeons in 2025?

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!