The Minecraft cows and pigs update is set to arrive soon, adding new variants for some of the oldest mobs in the game. Although the snapshots and betas are out, the official update might take a while to arrive on your favorite device. So why not try some mods that add unique animals and other cool features while you yearn in the mines till the cows come home?

Here are the four best mods to try out while waiting for the Minecraft Cows and Pigs update.

Note: This list is based on the writer's personal opinions and is in no particular order.

4 best mods to play while you wait for the Minecraft Cows and Pigs update

1) More Mob Variants

Expand the styles of your current mobs with the More Mob Variants mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@nyuppo)

Creator: nyuppo

Latest game version: 1.21

Modloader(s): Forge, Fabric

More Mob Variants by nyuppo is one of the coolest mods that adds a host of unique variants and texture styles for popular mobs like the cat, cow, pig, chicken, and more. All the variants are data-driven, allowing players to customize them further using data packs.

Apart from this, the mobs are added using NBT, allowing them to be persistent across all players. It also adds variants for the zombie mod, recreating zombified versions of popular default skins like Alex, Ari, Noor, Sunny, and others. This mod is the perfect addition to your vanilla world to create diversity and variation as you explore some of the best Minecraft seeds.

2) More Animals

More Animals is one of the most comprehensive Minecraft wildlife modpacks (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Lupin)

Creator: Lupin

Latest game version: 1.21.4

Modloader(s): Fabric

More Animals is perhaps one of the coolest mod packs on this list. This comprehensive pack adds over 200 animal-themed mods to create an immersive wildlife experience. It features high-resolution textures, custom NPCs, and an array of mods that turn your vanilla world into a wildlife adventure. You can also tame some of these animals and use them as your companion.

The pack adds over a hundred new mobs and wildlife that have their own zones, biomes, and food chains. You can start your farm or expand an existing one if you wish to take the agricultural or farming mod route. Alternatively, you can embark on an adventure to collect exotic items and chart your world. The modpack has many powerful mods like custom backpacks and minimaps to make the journey easier.

3) Wildlife and Fauna

Wildlife and Fauna adds nine new animals to your vanilla Minecraft world (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@LordTheoCF)

Creator: LordTheoCF

Latest game version: 1.21.4

Modloader(s): Forge

Wildlife and Fauna by LordTheoCF is a minimalistic animal mod that introduces nine new creatures and variants in the game. It adds a host of unique interaction mechanisms along with customized items that are dropped after eliminating these animals. You can use these items to craft new things or display them in your base using frames.

The pack also features custom animations that blend in seamlessly with your world. It adds adorable animals such as butterflies, crabs, deer, and snakes which integrate with the current set of fauna in the game. They can be found in specific biomes and have unique properties and behavior, making them an immersive addition to your game's vanilla instance.

4) Friends & Foes

Friends and Foes adds a host of popular mobs that lost in the Minecraft Mob votes (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@faboslav)

Creator: faboslav

Latest game version: 1.21

Modloader(s): Forge, NeoForge

Friends and Foes is the perfect mod if you are a fan of the unimplemented Minecraft mobs that lost in mob votes in the past few years. It faithfully recreates popular lost mobs such as the crab, Tuff Golem, Rascal, and others. They can be found in specific areas of the world, have their own set of behaviors and activities, and are biome-specific.

Apart from adding the mobs, the mod also adds unique drops and loot that can be obtained by interacting with or eliminating these mobs. For example, the moobloom adds related items such as the buttercup flower and wood variants of the beehives. Additionally, the mod also adds a host of new job blocks such as the beekeeper, and rare items like the Totem of Freezing.

