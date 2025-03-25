How to download Minecraft 1.21.5 update

The Minecraft 1.21.5 update is out now. The much-awaited Spring to Life game drop has introduced unique features like biome-based mob variants and ambient items such as leaf litter, falling leaves, and more. Additionally, the update has also addressed persistent bugs and modified existing features to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft 1.21.5 update.

How to download the Spring to Life Minecraft 1.21.5 update

Here's how you can download the Minecraft 1.21.5 update from the official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21.5 update can be downloaded directly from the official launcher. Mojang has turned it into an all-access point, allowing players to manage their game instances across different versions and editions, as well as offering a host of customization options.

By default, the launcher will automatically check for new Minecraft updates when you run it and install them before the game starts. This nifty feature ensures that players are always on the latest version and can access new Minecraft features like the biome-based variants, trader updates, and more. However, you can run it manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft 1.21.5 update:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the launcher, head to the official website and download the launcher. You can also click here to access its download page.

Once downloaded, run the executable file to install the launcher and sign in with your registered Microsoft account.

Next, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Java Edition from the left sidebar.

On the lower side, head over to the dropdown tab on the left of the green Play/Download button and expand it.

Select the "Latest Release" option and make sure it shows 1.21.5. Now, click on the green Play button to begin the download.

Wait for the launcher to download the required files and assets. You can see progress on the green bar at the bottom.

Once the installation is complete, hit the green Play button to launch the game with the Minecraft Spring to Life update successfully installed.

Additionally, you can also create a new and customized installation or instance of the Minecraft 1.21.5 update. New instances allow you to customize a host of in-game features. They let you modify features, such as the display resolution, game directory, and even the JVM directory, allowing you to seamlessly allocate more RAM to the game and boost performance and gameplay experience.

Here is how you can create a new installation of the Minecraft 1.21.5 update:

Open the launcher and select Minecraft: Java Edition from the left sidebar.

On the top, click on the tab marked Installations next to Play.

Click the New Installation button.

Name your new instance and select the version. Make sure you select the Minecraft 1.21.5 update to experience the new mob variants and other features.

Once done, leave the Game Directory and Resolution slots blank if you wish to use the system defaults. However, you can customize them based on your preferences.

Additionally, you can select the More Options tab to open up additional customization options, such as accessing the JVM.

You can also tap the icon on top to modify the logo of your instance. The game launcher offers an array of Minecraft-themed logos that you can use to personalize your instance to make it stand apart or mark it.

Once done, just click the green Create button located in the bottom-right corner to finish installing the instance with the Minecraft 1.21.5 Spring to Life update successfully installed.

