5 major features in Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 update

The much-awaited Spring to Life game drop arrives with the Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates. It introduces a host of new features, ranging from biome-based mob variants to new trades for traders. Additionally, the update also addresses bugs and modifies existing items to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here are five major features in the Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates set to further improve the gameplay experience.

1) Farm animal variants

The Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates add an array of biome-based mob variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of the Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates is the introduction of new biome-based variants for chickens, cows, and pigs. These add much-needed diversity to the gameplay, offering players different visual styles while visiting various biomes.

The updates also provide a major facelift to some of the oldest mobs in the game, offering an immersive experience when coming across their variants in different biomes. Paired with ambient features like leaf litter and falling leaves, it should offer an engaging wildlife experience.

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update

2) Firefly bush, leaf litter, and falling leaves

Firefly bushes and other ambient features add much-needed immersion in the Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Another unique feature of the Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates is the addition of the firefly bush, leaf litter, and falling leaves. These items add a unique touch of realism to the world.

Fireflies were a much-requested feature that Mojang Studios cleverly implemented in the form of a block, allowing players to enjoy the bioluminescent critters without creating massive render loads. Additionally, falling leaves and leaf litter make the trees and forest feel more realistic, allowing for a more scenic view when exploring biomes.

3) Lodestone recipe

The Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates added a simpler way to craft lodestones (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates introduced a rather simple and easy way to craft lodestone: players can craft the item using 1 Iron Ingot surrounded by 8 Chiseled Stone Bricks. Earlier, one needed a Netherite ingot, which is rather difficult to obtain since Netherite scraps are rare.

Now, this new recipe allows players to craft lodestones with ease and use them to attune compasses toward important landmarks and POIs. This makes it a great asset for players who enjoy exploring the world without the help of a Minecraft seed map.

Also read: How to download Minecraft 1.21.5 update

4) Wandering trader and Cartographer changes

The Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates made a major overhaul to the trades of the wandering trader and the cartographer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

One of the highlights of the Minecraft 1.21.5 and 1.21.70 updates is the major overhaul to the trades of the Wandering Trader and Cartographer. As part of the updates, the cartographer offers seven new maps, including those that are local to the mob's area. This allows players to explore wider areas, discover rare structures, and obtain exotic loot.

As for the wandering trader, they can now buy items such as water bottles, water buckets, milk buckets, or even fermented spider eyes in exchange for emeralds. Additionally, the mob can now sell logs, an enchanted iron pickaxe, and a potion of invisibility. This makes it a great feature for players who depend on these trades, especially in custom maps like Skyblock Challenges.

5) Pause feature

The Minecraft 1.21.70 update finally added the much-requested pause feature for single-player worlds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21.70 update introduced a much-requested feature for the Bedrock edition – the ability to pause the game in single-player mode. This feature will be rolled out slowly for stability and will be available for all gamers within two weeks.

The update allows players to pause the game when alone in a local world owned by them. Additionally, if someone joins the world, it is automatically paused. Another nifty feature is that they will receive a join notification to inform them when a player has entered their world. This notification can take one straight back to the action, making it a great feature for a quick return in-game.

Also read: Minecraft dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts: All you need to know

