How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update

The much-awaited Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update is out now. It introduces Spring to Life, the first game drop for the year. The update adds unique features such as biome-based variants for mobs, and new trades for the cartographer and wandering trader, among a host of other items. It also addresses bugs and glitches to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update and experience the latest features and updates (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of Minecraft:

Head to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or look in the recently played tab. Choose Minecraft from the list and hit the Options button. Now select "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then choose the "Updates" option. The update will be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin. Make sure that your device does not turn off and has a stable internet connection during download and installation.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update from the game update options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update and check out the new trader mobs on your PlayStation by following these steps:

Head to your console's homepage and locate the icon for Minecraft or search for it in the game library.

Now select the "Check for Updates" option. Make sure you are connected to the internet before you queue the check for updates.

Once found, the update will be added to your download queue. Wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you can launch the game with the Minecraft Spring to Life update successfully installed.

Nintendo Switch

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update to experience new features like the falling leaves and leaf litter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Nintendo also offers an easy and hassle-free way to update to the latest Minecraft version on consoles. Here's how you can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update on the Nintendo Switch:

Open Minecraft on your Switch device.

Once you launch the game, you will be notified of a new update. Click on the notification and wait for it to take you to the eShop. Choose the Update prompt there to add it to your download queue.

However, if you missed the notification or wish to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game.

Press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window opens, select the "Software Update" tab and then "Via the Internet" option to start downloading the update. It is recommended to ensure that you have a stable internet connection during the update process.

Android/iOS mobile devices

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update introduces biome-based variants for mobs like chickens, sheep, and pigs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 Spring to Life update on Pocket Edition for your mobile devices by heading to the respective app stores and queuing the update from the store listing:

Search for Minecraft on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you open the Minecraft page on your app store, you will notice that the Open/Play button for the game has been replaced by "Update."

Select the Update button and ensure you have a stable internet connection during the process to prevent files from getting corrupted. Additionally, it is recommended that you do not turn off the phone during the update.

Most devices have automatic updates enabled that ensure all of your apps and games are always on the latest available version. However, if you do not have automatic updates turned on, you can always follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update from the official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update can be downloaded directly from the official launcher. It has become an all-access point where players can manage all their instances and spinoffs like Legends and Dungeons for a smooth and hassle-free management.

The Minecraft launcher automatically checks for new updates released by Mojang every time it launches. If any are found, they are installed before the game is launched, ensuring players are always on the latest version.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, head over to the Mojang website or click this link to go to the launcher's page.

Download the executable file and install it in your preferred directory. Once installed, you will have to sign in with your Microsoft account to get the launcher ready for use.

Once done, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock edition from the left sidebar.

On the lower side, head to the left of the green Play/Download button and click on the dropdown tab.

Select the "Latest Release" option from the list on the dropdown tab and then click on the green Play/Download button.

Wait for the launcher to download the required assets. It is recommended to ensure that you have a stable internet connection for the duration of the update.

Once done, the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft 1.21.70 update successfully installed.

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70 update introduces the Spring to Life drop, the first major update for 2025. It brings an array of interesting features that add much-needed diversity and a breath of life in-game, with features such as falling leaves, leaf litter, and the firefly bush. Dive into this new game drop and rediscover your yearning for the mines.

