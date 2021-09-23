5 most useful GTA Online weapons that require a Rank to buy

Although Rank isn't as useful as it once was in GTA Online, several essential weapons still require it.

In a game like GTA Online, some weapons are bound to outclass others in terms of usefulness. Surprisingly, it's not always tied to the most expensive gun or the highest Rank required to purchase one.

Five useful GTA Online weapons that require a Rank to purchase

The weapons on this list must require a certain Rank for players to buy. Also, this Rank must be above 1, so all Rank 1 weapons are automatically disqualified for this list.

5) AP Pistol

The AP Pistol (Image via Rockstar Games)

The AP Pistol is arguably the best pistol in all of GTA Online. There is no Mk II variation for it, but it's still better than most weapons in the game. It has a terrific fire rate for a pistol, which makes it beneficial for low-leveled players.

GTA Online players unlock the AP Pistol at Rank 33.

4) Sticky Bomb

A player holding a Sticky Bomb in 1st POV in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Sticky Bomb's versatility is nearly unmatched in GTA Online. If the player loves to fight other players in freemode, then a Sticky Bomb is vital. It allows players to eliminate themselves quickly (thus preventing the opponent from getting one on them).

It helps maintain a player's K/D ratio, yet that's not its only use. Sticky Bombs can be used as a less volatile grenade, as the player knows where it will land and when it will explode.

GTA Online players unlock Sticky Bombs at Rank 19.

3) Assault Shotgun

An Assault Shotgun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shotguns are helpful for low-level players, as they can efficiently dispatch any foe near them. Out of all weapons, the Assault Shotgun is the best one that requires a Rank to purchase.

It has a higher than average fire rate, and its damage is among the best in GTA Online. It also has several useful customizable options that help make it outclass other weapons in the game.

GTA Online players unlock the Assault Shotgun at Rank 37.

2) Heavy Sniper

The Heavy Sniper (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Heavy Sniper Mk II is one of the best weapons in GTA Online. Inevitably, GTA Online players need the original Heavy Sniper to upgrade it to its Mk II variant. Outside of that, the Heavy Sniper is still the best sniper rifle that requires a Rank to use.

It has an incredible range, and it's powerful. The sniper rifle's long reload time might not be desirable for inexperienced players, but players with good aim won't be held back by this drawback.

GTA Online players unlock the Heavy Sniper at Rank 90.

1) Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Homing Launcher is available at Rank 1, the Rocket Launcher is still a terrific weapon to use. It lacks a lock-in feature, but this also means that the player knows exactly where the RPG's rocket will go.

It deals slightly more damage than the Homing Launcher, which can help some players in certain niche scenarios. Skilled players can use it to great effectiveness, making it one of the best weapons that require a Rank to use.

GTA Online players unlock the Rocket Launcher at Rank 100.

