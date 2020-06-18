GTA 5: How to detonate Sticky Bombs on PS4

Sticky Bombs are a great way to create havoc in Los Santos in GTA 5.

Here is how you can detonate Sticky Bombs in GTA 5 on PS4.

Sticky Bombs in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: Steam Community)

If you have played GTA 5, then you must be acquainted with Sticky Bombs. To those of you who do not know, Sticky Bombs are like C4 explosives. As the name suggests, when you throw a Sticky Bomb, it sticks to the surface.

You can head over to the Ammu-Nation store to buy Sticky Bombs in GTA 5. Sticky Bombs are liked by many players because of their ability to stick on practically any surface.

In GTA Online, many players consider Sticky Bombs as a good alternative to Car Bombs. This is because Car Bombs are more expensive than Sticky Bombs.

How to detonate the Sticky Bomb in GTA 5

A Sticky Bomb in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Sticky Bombs can be fun to play with but you need to keep in mind a few important things before you can use it. They are:

Make sure that you maintain a safe distance from the bomb as you do not want to get injured when the Sticky Bomb explodes. Also, remember that you cannot be too far away as distance plays an important role in detonating the bomb. The farther you are away, the harder it is to detonate.

Make sure that you have the bomb ready in your inventory.

Make sure that you place the bomb in the right location, which is hidden away from plain sight.

Detonating Sticky Bombs in GTA 5 can be a bit tricky, especially if you are doing it for the first time. Use the R2 button on your controller to place the explosive at the desired location. After placing it securely, run away from it.

When you are sure that the explosion cannot harm you, just press LEFT on your controller. The light on the bomb turns red and the bomb explodes.