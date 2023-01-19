Will Neteyam be in Avatar 3? The fallen Na'vi's future, explained

With Avatar 2 becoming a successful movie, all eyes are now set on Avatar 3. The Way of Water introduced several new characters. It told a very gripping story, and some would agree that it was even better than the first installment of the film. Avatar (2009) had a lot of weight in its narrative because it did not shy away from killing off good characters.

Fans watched as Trudy (Michelle Rodriguez) perished and Tsu'Tey (Laz Alonso) died in the film. Jake couldn’t save Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) and ultimately, Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) was also killed. The latter two were brought back in different ways, but the point is that their deaths added a lot of weight to Avatar (2009).

Now, Neteyam’s arc has done the same for The Way of Water. But will he return?

Fans to see Neteyam return to Avatar 3 through flashbacks?

Jamie Flatters as Neteyam (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Played by Jamie Flatters, Neteyam turned out to be one of the better additions to Avatar 2. He proved to be Jake’s ideal and responsible son and he ultimately perished trying to save his siblings. His death was very unexpected since his journey had only just begun. However, it added a lot of depth to the story.

Furthermore, his demise would also allow James Cameron to set up future story arcs for characters like Neytiri, Spider, and even Lo’ak. Neytiri might hold a grudge against Spider as Neteyam tried to save him when he died, but because he also ended up saving Quaritch, she won’t accept him at all. Meanwhile, Lo’ak would be inspired by Neteyam to become an ideal son in the future.

Neteyam and Jake in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

But, the question still remains: Will Neteyam return to Avatar 3? The short and easy answer is, No. But, it’s important to note that the Avatar franchise has brought dead characters back in the past.

The Way of Water brought Quaritch back as a recombinant. Additionally, even though fans did not see Grace Augustine return to the franchise, the film featured her in flashbacks and viewers also saw her soul in Eywa’s realm. James Cameron also brought Sigourney Weaver back to voice Grace’s daughter Kiri.

In the end, Jake and Neytiri were also able to see their son one last time in Eywa’s realm. They got closure by reliving their memories with him. This could be one way to bring Neteyam back in Avatar 3.

Fans could either see him through flashbacks, or Lo’ak could enter Eywa’s realm to meet his dead brother and maybe even seek his advice.

Why Neteyam shouldn’t return

Neteyam in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Neteyam’s death felt like a gut punch, but it’s what made the story stand out. So, it shouldn’t be undone. Fans shouldn’t mind a short and sweet flashback involving him, which will motivate existing characters like Lo’ak.

However, his death should remain permanent before character deaths become meaningless in the franchise.

Avatar 3 to release on December 20, 2024

Avatar 3 stars Oona Chaplin (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Sam Worthington will return to Avatar 3 as Jake Sully. He will be accompanied by Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Recom Quaritch, Jake Champion as Spider, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuk, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Kate Winslet as Ronal, Bailey Bass as Tsireya, and Filip Geljo as Aonung.

James Cameron will also introduce a fire Na’vi clan, which is confirmed to be led by Oona Chaplin’s character, Varang. Michelle Yeoh and David Thewlis will also appear in Avatar 3, and they might get involved with the Ash people as well.

Avatar: The Seed Bearer is set to release on December 20, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes