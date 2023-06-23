"I'm in about four episodes": Simon Pegg to play a bigger role in The Boys season 4

Simon Pegg recently disclosed that he has a bigger role to play in the upcoming season of The Boys. Speaking to Collider at the red carpet premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome on June 20, Pegg riffed on his return to the hit Prime Video series, teasing that things are "gonna get crazier" in season 4.

In a clip released on Collider's official YouTube channel, Simon Pegg was asked about his experience on the sets of the new chapter of the Mission: Impossible film franchise. After this, the anchor asked him to tease a little bit about The Boys season 4, to which Pegg said:

"You know how crazy The Boys is? It's gonna get crazier, I'm in about four episodes!"

Simon Pegg on his screentime in The Boys season 4 and being a part of the show

Simon Pegg went on to talk about the overall experience of returning to The Boys, and also touched upon working with Jack Quaid and Rosemarie DeWitt, and the crew of the series in general. He added that he has a bigger role to play in the upcoming season 4, revealing that he would be seen in over 50% of the entire series, should it have the same episode count as the previous seasons.

The 53-year-old actor stated:

"I had so much fun on that show. It was so great to go back and play Hugh Sr. I love Jack. It was great to work with Rosemarie DeWitt, who plays Hughie's mom, who comes back. It's going to be great. You're gonna love it. I'm in about four episodes, and it was a joy to be back. It's a great crew. They are an amazing bunch of people, and that show is sick as f*ck!"

Simon Pegg played a recurring role as Hugh Sr. in season 1 (2019) and wasn't seen in the whole of season 2. His character then appeared briefly in a video call on season 3. The upcoming season of The Boys, should it be released this year, will mark Pegg's re-return as Hugh Campbell Sr. in a recurring role after four long years.

What to expect from The Boys season 4

While currently there isn't any information about the trajectory the upcoming season will be taking, one can expect the return of Hughie's mother to have a significant impact on the Campbell family. Her return could also further worsen the relationship that Hughie has with his father (Simon Pegg).

Additionally, there are implications of Homelander setting out to kill Hughie in season 4. With that being said, one could expect the unhinged villain to go after his father just to make him aware of the consequences of crossing him.

The official synopsis of The Boys reads as:

"The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good."

It continues:

"Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful."

Though Prime Video is yet to reveal the release date for The Boys season 4, series creator Eric Kripke recently confirmed that its filming has been completed.

