Warzone Mobile Season 4 patch notes: All bug fixes, new features, and more

Warzone Mobile Season 4 is finally here, bringing a plethora of content and changes to the game. Aside from new events, weapons, maps, and other fresh content, as revealed in the season's content map, the title will also receive plenty of quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and a couple of gameplay features.

Keep reading to learn more about the changes in the Warzone Mobile Season 4 patch notes.

Warzone Mobile Season 4 patch notes

Here are the changes included in the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Season 4 patch notes:

GAMEPLAY FEATURES

Finishing Moves

You can now equip and customize Operator Finishing Moves earned in MWIII and WZ.

QUALITY OF LIFE

New - Download Management Implementation

You can now download assets all in a single download.

NOTE: Rebirth Island (BR) and all Multiplayer Maps will be downloaded upon the first startup of the game. Please note that for any players starting from a new install, Verdansk will now be downloaded via the Game Mode Select screen.

You also have the option of allowing Verdansk to download in the background while playing Rebirth Island or other various MP modes.

New - Revamped Graphical Preset Options

Added custom graphics settings option.

Visual Quality can be adjusted

FPS Target can be set

The Main Hub has received a variety of new graphical improvements and optimizations.

Loadout Drops now have the ability to remember the last tab you had open during your last drop (i.e. Default Loadouts vs. Custom Loadouts)

Training match playlist added for players looking to build their skills in a lower intensity BR experience

Shader optimizations designed to help improve and speed up the overall experience

BUG FIXES

Warzone Mobile Season 4 also introduced some fixes in graphics and general gameplay.

Graphics and Performance-Related Fixes:

Fixed an issue on high-end iOS devices which caused the map to be filled with black textures and bright spots.

Fixed a variety of instances where Weapon Stickers would load in low resolution, despite playing on higher quality settings

Fixed visibility issue with the Jade Blade Tracer Pack’s weapon tracers.

Fixed an issue occurring on Samsung Z Fold 4 where the game display would not appear properly if the device was folded, then unfolded.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash after the initial install of the game on Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Fixed an issue in which the game would rarely crash when opening a reward in the Inbox.

General Fixes:

Fixed an issue which allowed game hosts to switch game modes mid-search of a playable game.

Fixed an issue which caused the weapon icon on the HUD to show inconsistent ammo counts in certain edge-cases.

Fixed an issue which was preventing loadout drop events from occurring in High Voltage.

Fixed issue which caused attachments to change the appearance of the Arcstorm and Yokai’s Elegance Keep Legendary Weapons.

Fixed an issue which caused the reload button to always be grayed out while using the JAK Wardens

Fixed an issue that prevented players from equipping other camos on the M4 without a reset if a completionist camo was selected.

This covers everything you need to know about Warzone Mobile Season 4.