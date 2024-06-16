Dungeon Crawler Keep in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Players can channel their inner dragon power through the new Dungeon Crawler Keep in Warzone Mobile. The new keep features dragon-themed skins, weapon blueprints, and cosmetic items, including the Legendary Dungeon Crawler skin for the ISO Hemlock. This blueprint includes a tracer effect that summons a dragon when they eliminate enemies.

Unlike Call of Duty's purchasable bundles on PC and console, Warzone Mobile's Keep system allows you to obtain cosmetic items through gacha. Read below to find out more about the new Dungeon Crawler Keep.

Dungeon Crawler Keep price in Warzone Mobile

The Dungeon Crawler Keep has a selection of 10 items with varying rarities and you can get only one for each draw. The first draw costs 40 Call of Duty Points (CP), but subsequent ones will cost more.

Based on the previous Keeps in the game, you can spend up to 14,800 CP to get all 10 items; this costs $150 in real-life currency.

The CP cost for each draw is listed below.

First roll: 40 COD points

Second roll: 100 COD Points

Third roll: 160 COD Points

Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

Sixth roll: 1100 COD Points

Seventh roll: 1600 COD Points

Eighth roll: 2500 COD Points

Ninth roll: 3500 COD Points

3500 COD Points Tenth roll: 4800 COD Points

What's included in the Dungeon Crawler Keep in Warzone Mobile?

The new Keep in Warzone Mobile features dragon-themed inclusions with fiery effects. The highlight of the collection is the Dungeon Crawler blueprint, which, as mentioned, summons a dragon's head that devours enemies upon elimination.

Dungeon Crawler in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Check all 10 items below:

"Dungeon Crawler" ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint

" Draco" Raptor Operator Skin

"Scale Crusher" Lachmann Shroud Weapon Blueprint

"Ire of the Dragon" FTAC Siege Weapon Blueprint

"Scorchwing" UTV Vehicle Skin

"Lucky Break" Pickaxe Weapon Blueprint

"Vicious Mimicry" Charm

"Lute Shredder" Emblem

"Scorching Encounter" Large Decal

"Critical Collision" Weapon Sticker

The new collection is available starting June 14 and will be available for 10 days. Thus, you can get it through June 24, 2024.

Is the Dungeon Crawler Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

Keep items are usually pricey, especially if you intend to obtain the Legendary item in the collection. Considering these are purely for aesthetic purposes, a player must really dig the aesthetic of the Keep to make it worth their money.

If you like dragon-themed aesthetics with cool dragon-spawning tracers, this Keep is for you. However, if this collection does not suit your preferences, check out the Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile.

