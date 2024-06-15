Tournament Favourites bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Tournament Favourites bundle is now available in MW3 and Warzone. This bundle offers unique customizations, comprising three Operator skins, two weapon blueprints, and more. This package includes Operator skins for the character Gaz.

This article will tell you how to get the Tournament Favourites bundle in MW3 and Warzone. It will also go over its contents and price.

Tournament Favourites bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

Ave It Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Tournament Favourites bundle is priced at 1800 CP (Call of Duty Points), which translates to $17.91. CoD Points can be obtained from official platform stores, including Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store.

The Tournament Favorites Bundle boasts Operator and weapon skins. This pack lacks Tracer Effects weapons and custom finishers, which may be a drawback for certain players.

Call of Duty Points usually come in packs, and here's what you need to spend to get a certain amount of this currency:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Tournament Favourites bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Cocorico Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Tournament Favourites bundle comes with a total of eight items:

"Ave It" Operator skin for Gaz ( A Bit Stabby Finishing Move)

Operator skin for Gaz ( Finishing Move) "Cocorico" Operator skin for Gaz ( A Bit Stabby Finishing Move)

Operator skin for Gaz ( Finishing Move) "Elfmeter Meister" Operator skin for Gaz ( A Bit Stabby Finishing Move)

Operator skin for Gaz ( Finishing Move) "Number 9" MCW weapon blueprint

MCW weapon blueprint "The Assist" WSP Stinger weapon blueprint

WSP Stinger weapon blueprint "Football" Emblem

Emblem "He Shoots" Calling Card

Calling Card "Tournament Favourites" Loading Screen

Is the Tournament Favourites bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

The Tournament Favourites bundle brings Football-themed operator skins with each skin depicting a particular country including Germany, France, and England. The bundle packs a weapon blueprint for the MCW Assault Rifle which features damage range and vertical recoil control. It also includes a WSP Stinger weapon blueprint featuring magazine ammo capacity, recoil control, and bullet velocity.

This bundle is an excellent choice for fans of the sport. Players can showcase their support for their favorite football teams by buying the Tournament Favourites pack and dominating the arena with Football-inspired skins.

