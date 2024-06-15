The Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone has debuted in the item shop. It features premium customizations including an exclusive weapon blueprint among other in-game goodies. These bundles are affordable compared to the Tracer Pack variants, but they include a limited number of cosmetic items.

This article will provide an overview of the Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle. It will also go over its contents and price.

Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle price

in MW3 and Warzone

Call Your Dad Riveter weapon blueprint in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Players can get their hands on the Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle, for 500 CP (CoD Points) which translates to $4.99. The CoD Points can be purchased from your platform's official stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

The Professional Shotgunner bundle is relatively cheap compared to Tracer Pack bundles. This particular bundle, however, lacks an Operator skin and Tracer Effect weapon blueprints, which might diminish its appeal.

Call of Duty Points usually come in packs, and here's what you need to spend to get a certain amount of this currency:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle in MW3 and Warzone

Shotgunning weapon sticker in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle comes with a total of five items:

"Call Your Dad" Riverter Blueprint

Riverter Blueprint "Beer Cannon" Calling Card

Calling Card "Beer Fountain" Large Decal

Large Decal "Shotgunning" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Shotgun This!" Weapon Charm

Is the Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

The Professional Shotgunner weapon bundle is a great choice for players who are short on CP and want to get their hands on a premium weapon blueprint. The bundle also offers cosmetics such as Large Decals, Weapon Charms, and Weapon Stickers.

This is a beer-themed bundle inspired by the bar aesthetic. It includes a decent weapon blueprint for the Riveter Shotgun which offers Incendiary damage and sprint to fire speed.

