Top 7 things you might have missed in the Black Ops 6 reveal

Treyarch Studios revealed several major details about Black Ops 6 during the Xbox Showcase event. From Campaign and Multiplayer to the Zombies mode, the developers teased a lot of exciting content that is set to arrive at launch. However, there are still many secret details you might have missed from the reveal event.

This article will highlight seven of the most discreet details from the Black Ops 6 reveal.

Note: Several aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

7 missable details in the Black Ops 6 reveal

7) A Safe House Multiplayer map for Black Ops 6

Black Ops Cold War's Safe House feature is returning in the Black Ops 6 Campaign. It will enable players to keep track of all their missions.

A still from the Safe House in BO6 (Image via Activision)

Interestingly, though, the Safe House area is also expected to serve as a Multiplayer map according to unspecified rumors. Supporting 6v6 modes, it might be included among the 12 MP maps at launch.

6) Vorkuta prison from BO1 expected to return with Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

Vorkuta prison, seen during a Campaign mission of 2010's original Black Ops game, is rumored to return. Many curious observers have noticed that several locations teased in BO6 also include Vorkuta.

A brief shot from a location that appears to be Vorkuta prison in BO6 (Image via Activision)

Additionally, it's expected to appear as a Multiplayer map, taking place after the Campaign of BO6.

5) BO6 to feature a dedicated melee weapon slot

During the reveal event, the developers indicated that players will now get a dedicated slot for a melee weapon.

A still from BO6 gameplay during the reveal event (Image via Activision)

Generally, melee can be equipped as a secondary weapon only due to two available slots. But this pattern is expected to change this year. Hence, players will get to enjoy the game with a proper option for their favorite melee weapon in their loadout.

4) Quick Join list from BO3 might come back in Black Ops 6

For those unaware, 2015's Black Ops 3 had a useful feature of a Quick Join list. This allowed players to directly enter into a match with their friends regardless of the game mode they were already playing.

Quick Join list as seen in Black Ops 3 (Image via Activision)

The Quick Join list might return in Black Ops 6. It will be interesting to see when the developers will officially confirm it.

3) Nuketown will return in Black Ops 6

During the reveal event, one of the sequences shown in the clip by Treyarch's team seemingly confirmed the return of the Nuketown map. A picture of the BO6 Lobby UI mentioned a game mode being held in Nuketown—one of the most iconic Multiplayer maps in the Black Ops franchise.

Screenshot of the BO6 Lobby from the reveal event trailer (Image via Activision)

However, it's still unknown what kind of setting the map will be based on compared to its previous iterations.

2) BO6 might feature 16 Campaign missions

This rumor recently surfaced online thanks to a keen-eyed player who noticed there are 16 pins on the Evidence Board of the Safe House in the Black Ops 6 Campaign. The Evidence Board will help track the story missions.

A still from the Evidence Board in BO6 Safe House with 16 pins indicating 16 Campaign missions (Image via Activision)

Based on the observation, it looks like the BO6 Campaign mode may have 16 missions for players to explore and complete. The single-player mode is rumored to include numerous globetrotting, action-packed quests that will see players traveling through different countries.

1) Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies might be inspired by an iconic World At War Multiplayer map

The return of round-based zombies in BO6 will see two brand-new maps: Liberty Falls and Terminus. The latter's overall setting and layout are rumored to be inspired by 2008's Battery map in Treyarch's World At War.

Screenshot of Terminus map in BO6 round-based Zombies mode (Image via Activision)

Battery was a medium-sized Multiplayer map based on Fort Drum in the Philippines. It was an armored island surrounded by mines and cannons. One can also spot cannons in the Terminus map of BO6 Zombies. It also happens to be on an island. However, this is just speculation for now unless an official update arrives.

