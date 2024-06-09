Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying? 

The Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile debuted in the Keep Draw system, which allows players to get their hands on premium skins through a random draw system. The Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile is exclusively available for mobile gamers. To take part, players need to make draws by spending CoD points. Each draw will award them a random cosmetic reward. The Keep Draw system resembles the Lucky Draw in Call of Duty Mobile.

This article explores the Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile and provides an overview of all the skins, their price, and related details.

Infectious Remedy Keep price in Warzone Mobile

The Infectious Remedy AR weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The initial draw for the Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile costs 40 CP. However, the price goes up with each subsequent draw. Your expenses could range from 40 CP to 15,000 CP, depending on your luck and the specific item you aim to get. If you aim to collect all 10 items in the collection, you will need to spend 14,800 CP or $150.

Here is the list of CP costs for each draw:

First roll: 40 COD points

Second roll: 100 COD Points

Third roll: 160 COD Points

Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

Sixth roll: 1100 COD Points

Seventh roll: 1600 COD Points

Eighth roll: 2500 COD Points

Ninth roll: 3500 COD Points

Tenth roll: 4800 COD Points

What's included in the Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile

Plague Raptor operator skin in Warzone Mobile (Image via Warzone Mobile)

The Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile features 10 unique in-game cosmetics. This draw includes one Legendary rarity item, two Epic rarity items, and seven Rare cosmetics.

Here is a list of all items included in the Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile:

"Infectious Remedy" Chimera Weapon Blueprint "Plague Raptor" Warden Operator Skin "Pestilence" Minibak Weapon Blueprint "Doctor's Orders" Basilisk Weapon Blueprint "Screamin Demon" LTV Vehicle Skin "Bubonic Blade" Combat Knife Meele Skin "Squeaky Scourage" Weapon Charm "Vermin Vortex" Emblem "Vermin Bind" Large Decal "Scourage Sovereign" Weapon Sticker

Is the Infectious Remedy Keep worth buying in Warzone Mobile?

The Infectious Remedy Keep features plague-themed weapons that take inspiration from the epidemic aesthetics. This keep has an iconic operator skin that draws inspiration from the beak doctors during the 17th-century European plague.

Players looking to enrich their collection with the aforementioned skins can consider buying the Infectious Remedy Keep in Warzone Mobile. Keeps only remain in the item store for a limited time, so it is recommended to get them within two weeks.

